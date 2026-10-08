Nikola Bartunkova stuns Karolina Muchova to reach China Open semi-finals

BEIJING: World number 34 Nikola Bartunkova stunned seventh seed and fellow Czech Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-0 to reach the China Open semi-finals here at the Diamond Court on Thursday.

The 20-year-old needed just 66 minutes to complete a dominant victory and will face either Russia’s Mirra Andreeva or Ekaterina Alexandrova in the last four.

Bartunkova took control of the opening set by winning five straight games in just 19 minutes, leaving Muchova struggling to find a response.

Muchova saved five set points, but Bartunkova held firm to take the first set before producing another commanding display in the second.

The Czech raced to a 5-0 lead and did not allow Muchova any way back, eventually sealing victory when her opponent hit a shot long.

Bartunkova, who had already knocked second seed Aryna Sabalenka out of the tournament, described the victory as a "dream come true".

Reflecting on her triumph, Bartunkova called it an unbelievable match, praised Muchova’s quality and character, and said she was delighted to have produced her best tennis.

"Honestly I don't know. It was (an) unbelievable match," Bartunkova said on court.

"She's a great player and also a great human being.

"It was a really tough match today, but I was just trying to put my best tennis, and I did it."

It is pertinent to mention that Andreeva and Alexandrova were scheduled to meet later on Thursday in an all-Russian quarter-final.