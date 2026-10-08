Sri Lanka U19 secure second win with commanding chase against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka Women’s Under-19 player Sanjana Kavindi receives the Player of the Match award after the team’s victory over Bangladesh in the Women’s U19 Tri-Nation T20 Series at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on October 8, 2026. — PCB

FAISALABAD: Sri Lanka Women’s Under-19 team cruised to a comfortable six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the ongoing Women’s U19 Tri-Nation T20 Series at Iqbal Stadium on Thursday.

Batting first, Bangladesh posted 126-8 in their allotted 20 overs, with Achena Jannat Emanta leading the way with a well-crafted half-century.

Achena scored 50 off 36 balls, smashing seven fours at an impressive strike rate of 138.89. She provided Bangladesh with a solid foundation before being dismissed by Chamudi Praboda.

Nishita Akter Nishi contributed 15 off 15 balls, while Shirin Khatun scored 16 off 25 deliveries. Sadia Islam made 11 off 15 balls before also falling to Chamudi.

Sadia Akter provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 16 off 11 balls, including one four, while Oddnita Nowshin remained not out on one.

Bangladesh lost wickets at regular intervals, with Mymuna Naher Shormonami (1), Fariana Easmin (1), Sraboni Rani Shil (5) and Tithi Das Aporna (0) also dismissed.

Chamudi Praboda and Chamodi Hearth were Sri Lanka’s leading bowlers, taking two wickets apiece, while Nethmi Upsekha and Danodhya Sewmini claimed one wicket each.

Chasing 128, Sri Lanka sailed past the winning mark after losing four wickets in 19.1 overs, with opener Sanjana Kavindi De Silva producing a match-winning unbeaten 90.

Sanjana’s commanding knock came off just 59 balls and included 13 fours and two sixes, with a strike rate of 152.54.

Danodhya Sewmini supported her with a steady 19 off 27 balls, including one four, while Nethmi Upseksha contributed 12 off 19 deliveries. Shashini Gimhani remained unbeaten on one as Sri Lanka sealed victory with five balls to spare.

Sri Lanka suffered an early setback when Vimoksha Balasuriya was dismissed for a duck by Farjana Easmin. Limansa Thillakarathne also departed without scoring, while Nethmi Upseksha was dismissed by Tithi Das Aporna.

For Bangladesh, Tithi Das Aporna was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Farjana Easmin and Afrin Mim claimed one wicket each.