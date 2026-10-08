Adelaide Strikers eye Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf for BBL season 16

Melbourne Stars pacer Haris Rauf celebrates during a Big Bash League (BBL) match against Adelaide Strikers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, on January 13, 2026. — CA

ADELAIDE: Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Adelaide Strikers are reportedly interested in signing Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf for the upcoming 16th edition of the tournament, according to Australian media.

Rauf could represent the Strikers in BBL 16 as the franchise looks to add experienced players to its squad, Australian media reported.

The right-arm pacer is an experienced campaigner in the BBL, having represented Melbourne Stars for five consecutive seasons. He played 33 matches for the franchise, claiming 56 wickets at an economy rate of 7.92.

Rauf's experience in Australian conditions could make him an attractive option for the Strikers as they seek to strengthen their bowling attack ahead of the new season.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia unveiled the complete schedule for BBL 16, with a Christmas Eve fixture, an expanded presence in Canberra and a January 26 final among the key features.

Christmas Eve cricket will return to Australia's domestic calendar for the first time in four years, with Melbourne Renegades scheduled to host Hobart Hurricanes under lights at Junction Oval on December 24.

The 44-match tournament will begin on December 12 with the BBL's first-ever fixture in India, where Melbourne Renegades will face defending champions Perth Scorchers at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The match will be played immediately after the fourth day's play in the opening Trans-Tasman Trophy Test.

Australia's opening night of the BBL season will take place on December 15, when Brisbane Heat host Sydney Sixers at the Gabba.

Fans will be treated to BBL action on every evening throughout the season except Christmas Day, while the regular season will conclude with back-to-back double-headers on January 16 and 17.

The BBL 16 final is scheduled for January 26, with a reserve day available if required. The existing four-team finals format will remain in place, beginning with the Qualifier on January 19 before the tournament culminates in the title decider a week later.

Cricket Australia scheduled the final to avoid a clash with the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur, which is scheduled to run from January 21 to 25, while also taking advantage of Australia's public holiday on January 26.