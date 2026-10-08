Pakistan's likely replacement revealed for India-hosted Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Pakistan players sing the national anthem ahead of their FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 match against Wales at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in the Netherlands on August 17, 2026. — FIH

LAHORE: Bangladesh are likely to replace Pakistan in the upcoming Men’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in India, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

According to sources, the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) is expected to make an official announcement on Friday, while the tournament draw could also be unveiled on the same day.

India are scheduled to host the tournament from October 27 to November 5, with matches set to be played in Jalandhar and Mohali. Bangladesh are reportedly being considered as Pakistan’s replacement in the six-team competition.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had requested that the tournament be moved to a neutral venue or that Pakistan’s matches be played at a neutral venue. However, Hockey India rejected the request, insisting that there would be no change to the tournament’s schedule or venues.

The PHF had also informed the AHF that, given the prevailing circumstances, it was not willing to send the national team to India for the tournament.

PHF President Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani said the decision was taken in view of the sensitive bilateral situation and security concerns between the two countries, with the safety and dignity of national players and officials remaining the federation’s priority.

Wani reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the Asian Champions Trophy and the development of hockey, saying the national team remained ready to compete against all FIH member nations, including India. He also stressed the importance of keeping sport separate from politics.

The development came a day after Indian Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann confirmed that Pakistan was expected to participate in the Asian Champions Trophy.

He said India’s policy allows neighbouring countries to compete in multinational sporting events, while bilateral series between India and Pakistan remain restricted.

“There is no problem in multinational tournaments. Maybe individual series between India and Pakistan cannot take place,” Mann said when asked about the necessary clearances for Pakistan’s participation.

The Asian Champions Trophy is organised under the aegis of the Asian Hockey Federation and has traditionally been held annually, although no edition was staged last year.

India will enter the tournament as defending champions after winning the 2023 edition in Chennai and successfully retaining the title in 2024 in Hulunbuir, China.

For the unversed, Pakistan had also withdrawn from the Junior World Cup hockey tournament in Tamil Nadu last year, citing heightened tensions between the two countries.