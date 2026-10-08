ECB to 'carefully' consider NOCs for England players in Afghanistan Premier League

England pacer Gus Atkinson (right) celebrates after taking a wicket during the third ODI against Sri Lanka at The Oval in Kennington on September 27, 2026. — AFP

LONDON: England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chairman Richard Thompson has said the board will “very carefully” consider granting No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to England players seeking to participate in the proposed Afghanistan Premier League T20 (APL).

Thompson’s comments come amid growing uncertainty over the tournament and criticism of the ECB’s reported willingness to allow England-qualified players to take part.

International media reports previously suggested that the ECB was prepared to grant NOCs for the APL, despite England’s decision not to play bilateral cricket against Afghanistan over the Taliban government’s restrictions on women.

The reports sparked criticism, with Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi, who previously led calls for England to boycott their fixture against Afghanistan at last year’s Champions Trophy, urging players to “think seriously about the consequences” of participating in the league.

Speaking at an event at Lord’s this week, Thompson appeared to adopt a more cautious position on the matter, while highlighting legal considerations surrounding players’ freedom to work.

“At the end of the day, our laws are very clear over restraint of trade,” Thompson said when asked about the ECB’s general approach to NOCs. “You can’t restrain somebody from working somewhere unless you’ve got good reason.”

Asked specifically about NOCs for the APL, Thompson added: “That’s a whole other issue, and that hasn’t come to us yet. But when it does, we will have to consider that very carefully.”

The APL has already announced the registration of several England-qualified players for its upcoming draft, with Will Smeed, James Rew, Asa Tribe and Dawid Malan among the names added to the longlist.

The draft was recently postponed to October 24, while the tournament is scheduled to take place from December 27 to January 16.

However, the league itself remains uncertain, with only three of the proposed five franchise owners having been announced so far. Limited information about the franchises has also been made public, while efforts to secure buyers for the remaining two teams are understood to have taken longer than expected.

One source familiar with the situation described the league's prospects as “touch and go”, with securing the remaining franchise owners reportedly the main obstacle ahead of the tournament.

Former England batter Mark Butcher has also called for greater clarity from the ECB regarding players’ potential participation in the APL.

Butcher argued that the uncertainty surrounding Afghanistan cricket was largely due to the International Cricket Council’s handling of the country’s status as a Full Member despite Afghanistan not having a women’s team.

“The thing that always bothers me most about any conversation around Afghanistan cricket… is that as Full Members, they breach the ICC’s own criteria for qualification for that status, simply by not having a women’s team [and] not having any sort of equality across men’s and women’s sport,” Butcher said on the Wisden Cricket Weekly podcast.

He questioned the consistency of allowing players to participate in Afghanistan-related cricket while maintaining restrictions on bilateral engagements.

“You either don’t want them to go or you’re happy for them to go,” Butcher said, arguing that the issue should ultimately be addressed by cricket’s governing bodies rather than left solely to individual players.

The ECB’s final position on granting NOCs for the APL is expected to become clearer once formal requests are submitted and the board considers the matter.