Dana Altman retires as Oregon Ducks coach before new season

An undated picture of Longtime Oregon men's basketball coach Dana Altman. — Reuters

Longtime Oregon men's basketball coach Dana Altman fought back tears on Wednesday as he announced his decision to retire less than a month before the start of the new season.

Altman took charge of Oregon ahead of the 2010-11 season and became the winningest coach in the programme's history, recording 382 wins and 182 defeats. He led the Ducks to nine NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Final Four run in 2017.

Oregon also won four Pac-12 regular-season titles and four conference tournament titles under Altman.

Explaining his decision, Altman said he no longer had the energy to perform at the level he expected from himself.

“The main factor is that I looked in the mirror, and I’m not the guy to take these guys where they can get to,” he said.

“Guys feed off energy, they feed off confidence. And if I don't have that energy, that confidence for them to feed off, then I'm not the leader.”

Altman finished his 37-year Division I coaching career with a 792-425 record, having also spent 16 years at Creighton.

“I hope they say I worked hard and that my teams played hard,” Altman said.

“Other than that, I was just the caretaker. Oregon basketball is going to be great moving forward. It was good before I got here, and it’s going to be even better after I leave. I was just the caretaker for 16 years.”

Assistant coach Tony Stubblefield will lead Oregon during the 2026-27 season, with the search for Altman's permanent successor to begin after the season.