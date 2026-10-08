Pakistan, India clash confirmed as men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 schedule unveiled

Pakistan batter Usman Khan (right) bats during the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 Super Six match against India at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on February 1, 2026. — ICC

MUSCAT: Pakistan and India will renew their rivalry at the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 after the schedule for the eight-team tournament, to be held in Oman, was unveiled on Thursday.

The continental youth tournament will be played in the 50-over format from November 5 to 14, with all matches scheduled to begin at 9am Gulf Standard Time (GST).

Pakistan and India have been placed in Group A alongside the United Arab Emirates and Nepal, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Malaysia.

The highly anticipated Pakistan-India clash will take place on November 8 (Sunday) at OCA Ground 1 in Oman.

Pakistan will begin their campaign against the UAE on November 6 at OCA Ground 2, while India will face Nepal at OCA Ground 1 on the same day.

Pakistan will then take on Nepal on November 10 at OCA Ground 1, with India facing the UAE at OCA Ground 2 on the same day.

The Group B action will begin on November 5, with Sri Lanka taking on Malaysia at OCA Ground 2, while Bangladesh will face Afghanistan at OCA Ground 1.

Afghanistan will meet Malaysia and Sri Lanka will play Bangladesh on November 7, before Bangladesh face Malaysia and Sri Lanka take on Afghanistan on November 9.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for November 12.

The semi-finals will see the Group A winners face the Group B runners-up at OCA Ground 2, while the Group B winners will take on the Group A runners-up at OCA Ground 1, with the final scheduled for November 14 at OCA Ground 2.

Groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, UAE and Nepal

Group B: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Malaysia

Schedule