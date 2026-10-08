Ramiz Raja named in commentary panel for Afghanistan-Bangladesh Test

Ramiz Raja looks on during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 India & Pakistan Net Sessions at Narendra Modi Stadium on October 13, 2023 in Ahmedabad, India. - ICC

KABUL: Former Pakistan cricketer and commentator Ramiz Raja has been named in the six-member commentary panel for the one-off Test between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Wednesday.

The ACB unveiled a star-studded line-up comprising Ramiz Raja, Farveez Maharoof, Andrew Leonard, Devender Kumar, Naveen-ul-Haq and Mazhar Uddin for the red-ball encounter.

The one-off Test will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from October 9 to 13, with Bangladesh led by Najmul Hossain Shanto and Afghanistan captained by Rahmat Shah.

The Test is the first of a busy schedule involving the two sides.

Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will subsequently feature in an ODI tri-nation series from October 17 to 23. The first two matches will be held in Abu Dhabi before the action shifts to Sharjah for the remaining fixtures.

Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will then face each other in a three-match T20I series, scheduled for October 27, October 29 and November 1.

The two teams will also contest a two-match Test series in November, with the first Test scheduled for November 5–9 and the second from November 13–17. Both matches will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh have faced each other twice in Test cricket, with both sides securing one victory apiece.

Squads for one-off Test:

Afghanistan: Rahmat Shah (c), Ikram Alikhail (vc/wk), Afsar Zazai (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Abdul Malik, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmanullah Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Ismat Alam, Qais Ahmad, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Khalil Gurbaz, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi and Yamin Ahmadzai.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tanzid Hasan, Shadman Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury and Shoriful Islam.