Dhananjaya de Silva steps down as Sri Lanka Test captain with immediate effect

Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva tosses the ball during the first day of the second Test match against India at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on August 23, 2026. — AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Test captain Dhananjaya de Silva has stepped down from the captaincy with immediate effect, bringing an end to his tenure as the national side’s red-ball skipper.

De Silva was appointed Sri Lanka’s Test captain on January 4, 2024, replacing Dimuth Karunaratne to become the country’s 18th Test captain.

Under his leadership, Sri Lanka played 18 Tests, winning seven of them. As captain, De Silva scored 1,130 runs at an average of 36.45 and claimed nine wickets at a bowling average of 44.44.

In a letter addressed to the Selection Committee, De Silva said he believed the time was right to hand over the leadership to the next generation.

“It’s my genuine opinion that the mantle should go down to the next generation,” De Silva said.

The 34-year-old confirmed that he remains available for selection as a player and will continue to represent Sri Lanka whenever required.

“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes him the very best for the remainder of his career and thanks him for the leadership he provided to our Test team,” Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva said.

“Sri Lanka Cricket welcomes his continued availability as a player and looks forward to his continued contributions to Sri Lankan cricket.”

Sri Lanka are currently in Pakistan for a multi-format tour, with the visitors set to begin the series with a three-match T20I series against the hosts.

The first T20I will be played in Rawalpindi on October 9, followed by the second and third matches at the same venue on October 11 and 13 respectively.

England will then tour Pakistan for an ODI tri-series involving the hosts and Sri Lanka. The tournament will be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from October 18 to 31.

Following the tri-series, Sri Lanka will play a three-day warm-up match in Islamabad from November 4 to 6 before beginning their two-Test series against Pakistan.

The Test series will form part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27. The first Test is scheduled to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 9 to 13, while the second Test will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from November 17 to 21.