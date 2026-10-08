PCB confirms dates for PSL season 12

Lahore Qalandars all-rounder Sikandar Raza (centre) is carried by his teammates following his match-winning knock in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 final against Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 25, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan’s premier T20 cricket tournament, the Pakistan Super League (PSL), will return for its 12th edition from March 18 to May 2, 2027, with all eight franchises set to compete for the coveted title.

The tournament window was confirmed following consultations with key stakeholders during the PSL Governing Council meeting held in London on September 1, 2026. The meeting was attended by owners and representatives of all eight franchises.

PSL 12 will build on a landmark 11th edition, which saw the eight-team format introduced for the first time. The 2026 season also featured the league’s maiden player auction, replacing the previous draft system, while the final at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium attracted a record crowd of 32,461 spectators.

Peshawar Zalmi were crowned champions after defeating debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen by five wickets in the final on May 3, 2026, ending a nine-year wait for the title.

With the tournament window now confirmed, preparations for the 2027 season will gather pace, with several key milestones set to follow, including direct signings, player retentions, the trade window and the player auction.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said the previous edition had demonstrated the league’s growing stature and promised an even bigger season in 2027.

“PSL 11 showed the world what this league is capable of – thrilling moments that had the whole nation transfixed, record crowds, record broadcasts. PSL 12 will raise the bar further.

“We are committed to delivering another outstanding season and look forward to seeing all eight franchises compete once again for the title.”

PSL CEO Salman Naseer said the league would aim to build on the success of the previous season.

“Last season changed what people expect from this league and we intend to meet every one of those expectations in 2027. Today’s announcement is only the first step. Direct signings, retentions, the trade window and the auction will each bring their own excitement in the months ahead.

“Eight teams, eight squads hungry to go one better and millions of fans across Pakistan and the world already counting down the days. Naye Daur ka Aghaaz ho chuka hai. #NewEra”

Further details regarding the schedule, venues, player auction and ticketing arrangements will be announced in due course.