Tyrese Haliburton makes long-awaited NBA return after 400 days

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is introduced before the game wearing his old number from his time on the Iowa State Cyclones before their game with the Minnesota Timberwolves at James H on Oct 7, 2026. — Reuters

AMES: Tyrese Haliburton made his long-awaited return to NBA action on Wednesday as the Indiana Pacers guard featured in a pre-season game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Iowa State, more than 400 days after suffering a torn right Achilles.

Haliburton sustained the injury during Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals and missed the entire following season.

His return to the court at Iowa State was particularly special, with the 26-year-old having played college basketball there from 2018 to 2020.

The Pacers had originally scheduled the game for the 2025 pre-season, but it was postponed by a year after Haliburton was ruled out for the season.

Eager to recreate the atmosphere of his college days, Haliburton bought out the student sections at both ends of Hilton Coliseum, allowing students to attend on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans began queuing outside the arena hours before tip-off, with some saying they had started lining up at 11pm the previous night.

"It's the loudest preseason game I've ever been a part of," Haliburton said.

"But had a lot of fun, a lot of special memories I've made here and that just adds to it."

Haliburton played all 16 of his minutes in the first half before watching from the bench. In the fourth quarter, the crowd began chanting "We want Hali", but Haliburton pointed towards his feet to show he had already removed his basketball shoes.

When fans followed with "Put your shoes on", Haliburton laughed and dismissed the idea of returning.

"Hell no," Haliburton said after the game with a laugh. "I appreciate that the students wanted that as they should, but we have a process."