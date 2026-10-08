Coco Gauff says racist abuse made China Open campaign ‘draining’

Coco Gauff of the U.S. reacts during her round of 16 match against Belgium's Elise Mertens on October 7, 2026. — Reuters

Former world number two Coco Gauff said she had endured a ‘draining’ few days after receiving racist abuse online following an incident during her third-round China Open victory over 16-year-old Chinese player Sun Xinran.

Gauff was serving at 4-5 in the opening set on Monday when Sun believed she had hit a winning shot.

However, Gauff raised her hand to stop play because of a flickering light in the panels surrounding the court.

After a video review, which players are allowed to request, the point was replayed and Gauff won it before going on to secure victory.

The incident later prompted an “insane” amount of racist comments and direct messages aimed at the American.

The 22-year-old posted a lengthy explanation of the incident and subsequently condemned the abuse.

Gauff was unable to continue her title defence on Wednesday, losing 6-3 6-3 to Belgium’s Elise Mertens in the fourth round.

Asked how she had felt over the previous 36 hours, Gauff said the racist abuse had been emotionally draining.

“It has been kind of draining, I'm not going to lie," Gauff said.

“I just turn off my phone and move on. I mean, there's nothing you can do.”

The Women’s Tennis Association said it was appalled by the abuse and was in contact with Gauff to offer its “full support”, while also saying it was “seeking action” against the abusive content.

Gauff, who won the Beijing title in 2024, struggled against Mertens, producing 34 unforced errors and eight double faults.

“I was just a bit flat. That's the main thing,” she said. “The level was there at some points, I just didn't sustain it the whole match.”

Mertens will face Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals.