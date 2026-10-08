Ramon Vega to challenge Gianni Infantino for FIFA presidency

An undated picture of former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega. — X/ @ramon_vega71

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega said on Wednesday that he intends to challenge Gianni Infantino in next year's FIFA presidential election, becoming the first candidate to publicly declare his bid against the incumbent.

Infantino is seeking re-election in March but has faced growing opposition following his failed attempt in July to bring private investors into a new FIFA commercial entity holding rights linked to competitions including the World Cup.

Vega represented Switzerland from 1993 to 2001 and enjoyed a club career with Cagliari, Tottenham, Celtic and Watford.

He won the League Cup with Spurs in 1999 and helped Celtic complete a domestic treble in the 2000-01 season.

Vega said he aims to unite football, introduce lasting reforms and restore FIFA’s credibility and trust.

"My purpose is straightforward: to serve football and the people who give the game its life," Vega said in his manifesto.

"I am standing to reunite the global football family, deliver genuine and lasting reform, modernise FIFA for the 21st century, restore stability and credibility, and rebuild the trust that our game urgently needs."

The Swiss Football Association last month became the latest national body to withdraw its support for Infantino's bid, following similar moves by England, Wales, France, Serbia and several other European associations.

UEFA has also pledged to present a rival candidate before the November deadline.

Vega, who previously explored bids for the FIFA presidency in 2015, 2019 and 2022, said football "does not belong to presidents, confederations or administrators".

"The current leadership has demoralised the game... Weak governance has damaged FIFA's credibility and eroded trust across the global football family," he added.