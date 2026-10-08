Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute to Lionel Messi after Argentina farewell

This collage of picture shows Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo (right) and Lionel Messi. — Reuters

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo put aside one of football’s biggest rivalries on Wednesday to pay tribute to Lionel Messi after the Argentine said he already missed representing his country following his emotional international retirement.

Messi made his final appearance for Argentina on Tuesday, delivering another masterclass in the famous blue and white shirt.

He scored once and provided two assists as Argentina defeated Benin 3-0 in a friendly in front of more than 85,000 fans at Buenos Aires’ Monumental Stadium.

The occasion marked the end of an extraordinary 21-year international career for Messi, who captained Argentina to the 2022 World Cup and Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024. He also helped his country win the 2022 Finalissima.

Messi reflected on his emotional farewell and said he was confident about his decision to retire from international football.

"Yesterday was my last game, and I already miss wearing the blue and white. I know I'm making the right decision," Messi wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

Reflecting on his career, Messi also paid tribute to Argentina great Diego Maradona, saying: "I don't want to forget Diego (Maradona), who put our country where it deserved to be and who, as I always say, I know helped us both by being here with us and also from heaven, with every step we took."

The long-standing rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo has seen both players compete for recognition as the greatest of their generation.

However, Ronaldo responded warmly to Messi’s farewell message.

"Leo, after so many years of defending your country, you've made history that will last forever. I have the utmost respect for what you've accomplished with Argentina. A hug," Ronaldo wrote.