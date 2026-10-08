Portugal makes it into top 5 of FIFA world rankings

João Félix is congratulated after opening the scoring for Portugal here at the Estádio José Alvalade on Thursday. — UEFA Official

Portugal climbed two places to No. 5 in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola World Rankings released on Wednesday, becoming the only team in the top 10 to move up.

Brazil and Morocco were the only other teams in the top 10 to drop, with both falling one place, after each drew a friendly during the just-concluded international window.

Portugal were brilliant in the UEFA Nations League, winning all four matches during the window, with victories over Wales and Denmark and two wins against Norway.

Spain, fresh off winning its second World Cup this summer, extended its lead at the top of the rankings, beating England 3-2, Croatia twice and the Czech Republic.

Argentina, who won 3-0 against Benin on Tuesday in Lionel Messi’s final match for his country, remains No. 2, while France are third and England fourth. Belgium, the Netherlands and Mexico complete the top 10.

The United States also remains in the same spot at No. 16 despite their four victories in the international window, which included victories over Peru (4-1), Chile (4-2), Mexico (3-0) and Canada (1-0).

Rwanda was the biggest riser in the rankings, climbing nine spots to No. 119 largely thanks to a 2-1 victory over World Cup surprise package Cape Verde in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying on September 29.

Sierra Leone suffered the biggest fall in this update, dropping eight spots to No. 130 after losing both Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches.

The rankings will next be updated on November 18.