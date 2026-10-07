President's Trophy Grade-I: Hasnain, Khalid put MIT Solutions into lead over OGDCL

This collage of pictures shows MIT Solutions' Hasnain Nadeem (left) and Khalid Usman after the second day of their fifth-round President's Trophy Grade-I match against OGDCL at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 7, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Hasnain Nadeem's anchoring century, followed by captain Khalid Usman's six-wicket haul, helped Markhor IT (MIT) Solutions secure a handy lead over Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on the second day of their fifth-round President's Trophy Grade-I match here at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

At the commencement of the second day's play, MIT Solutions resumed their first innings from 186/8 and added a crucial 37 more runs to their overnight score for the remaining two wickets and thus finished at 223 all out in 63 overs.

Opener Nadeem, who resumed MIT Solutions' innings, went on to top-score for the department in the first innings with a valiant century, making 121 off 192 deliveries, laced with 18 fours and a six.

Aftab Ahmad was the standout bowler for OGDCL as he picked up five wickets for 53 runs in his 17.5 overs, followed by Mohammad Salman with three, while Mohammad Aamir Khan bagged two.

In response, OGDCL could only accumulate 193 before getting bowled out in 63.4 overs despite captain Rohail Nazir's half-century as his counterpart Usman dismantled their batting unit with sensational figures of 6/23 in 15.4 overs.

Usman was supported by Mohammad Ismail, who took three wickets, while Mohammad Nabeel chipped in with one scalp.

Nazir remained the top-scorer for OGDCL in the first innings with a cautious 52 off 110 deliveries, while opener Ali Zaryab (47) and middle-order batter Mohammad Sarwar Afridi (43) were the other notable run-getters.

With a 30-run advantage in their favour, MIT Solutions got off to a shaky start to their second innings as Salman removed Mohammad Farooq (10) early with just 19 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, first-innings centurion Hasnain and Syed Awad Naqvi batted sensibly in the dying minutes of the second day and added 10 more to their total before stumps were drawn.

The duo will now resume MIT Solutions' second innings from 29/1 as they lead OGDCL by 59 runs.

At the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Shahnawaz Dahani's five-wicket haul, coupled with Azan Awais's unbeaten half-century, put Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in control against Kingsmen Academy on the second day of their fifth-round President's Trophy Grade-I fixture.

Kingsmen Academy started the pulsating second day by resuming their first innings from 31/1 and, despite Mohammad Shayan's half-century, could add 186 more to their overnight score and were thus bowled out for 217 in 50.5 overs.

Shayan remained the top-scorer for Kingsmen Academy with a gutsy 77-ball 66, comprising five fours and two sixes, while No.8 batter Mohammad Ilyas contributed with 36 off 50 deliveries.

Besides them, Mohammad Suleman (28), Mohammad Hurraira (24), Saud Shakeel (20) and Mir Hamza (13) could amass double figures against the SNGPL's bowling attack, led by right-arm pacer Dahani, who picked up five wickets for 61 runs in his 16 overs.

Dahani's brilliance was backed by Shehzad Gul, who took four wickets for 48 runs in his 12.5 overs, while Mohammad Ali chipped in with one scalp.

In response, Awais's unbeaten half-century had propelled SNGPL to 140/2 before the stumps, with their first-innings deficit now down to just 77 runs.

SNGPL, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as top-order batters Sameer Minhas (18) and Abdullah Shafique (eight) perished cheaply with just 59 runs on the board.

Following the shaky start, captain Shan Masood joined Awais in the middle, and the duo stabilised SNGPL's response by putting together an unbeaten 81-run partnership for the second wicket.

Awais remained the top-scorer for SNGPL with an unbeaten 53, closely followed by Masood, who has made 45 not out. The duo will now resume SNGPL's response on the penultimate day.

For Kingsmen Academy, Mir Hamza and Muhammad Umar have thus far been able to pick up a wicket apiece.

In another fifth-round President's Trophy Grade-I match, half-centuries from Yasir Khan, Taimur Khan and Mohammad Ammar after a dominant bowling effort put Pakistan Television (PTV) into a massive 222-run lead over Ghani Glass on the second day at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad.

At the commencement of the second day's play, Ghani Glass resumed their first innings from 67/7 and could only add 35 more to their overnight score for the remaining three wickets and were thus booked for a modest 102 in 32.5 overs.

Wicketkeeper batter Haseebullah scored the majority of runs for Ghani Glass on the second day with a gutsy 27 off 54 deliveries, while opener Hashim Ibrahim, who was dismissed by Kashif Ali on the opening day, remained their top-scorer with a 46-ball 34.

Haris Rauf spearheaded PTV's bowling charge with economical bowling figures of 4/45 in his 11 overs, while Israr Hussain and Kashif chipped in with three each.

In response, a collective batting effort saw PTV conclude the second day at 324/4 in 67.3 overs, leading by 222 runs, with Ammar and Sharoon Siraj unbeaten on 80 and 23, respectively.

PTV had a contrasting start to their innings as Khurram Shahzad trapped opener Abbas Ali (one) lbw early with just seven runs on the board.

Mohammad Taha then joined opener Yasir in the middle, and the duo put PTV into the lead with a counterpunching 112-run partnership, which culminated with their back-to-back dismissals.

Yasir made a brisk 71 off 58 deliveries, smashing five fours and six sixes, while Taha scored a 54-ball 43.

Following the back-to-back setbacks, captain Taimur and Ammar took the reins of PTV's batting expedition and put the side in complete control by raising a 167-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Ali Razzaq broke the monumental stand by dismissing Taimur just three away from his well-deserved century. The captain remained the top-scorer for PTV with 97 off 110 deliveries, studded with eight fours and five sixes.

Abbas, meanwhile, was then joined by Siraj for an unbeaten 38-run partnership for the fifth wicket, which helped them conclude the pulsating second day with momentum firmly in their favour.

Khurram has been the standout bowler for Ghani Glass in the first innings, having picked up two wickets for 91 runs in his 16 overs, while Noman Ali and Ali Razzaq have made one scalp apiece.

The remaining fifth-round President's Trophy Grade-I fixture between Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) got underway at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday as its opening day was completely washed out due to persistent rain in Peshawar.

SBP captain Muhammad Ghazi Ghori's decision to field first in the rain-affected fixture paid dividends as his team's bowling attack, jointly led by Mohammad Abbas and Shahid Aziz, reduced KRL to 127/8 in 46 overs before stumps were drawn.

For SBP, Abbas and Shahid have thus far taken three wickets each, while Sirajuddin has made two scalps.

No.9 batter Saqib Khan remained the top-scorer for KRL in the first innings with a 57-ball 35, followed by opener Raja Hamza Waheed, who made 27 off 50 deliveries.

Wicketkeeper batter Asim Ali Nasir, who is one of the other four batters to amass double figures, will resume KRL's first innings on the penultimate day alongside Arshad Iqbal, who is yet to score.