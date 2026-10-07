Brazil legends Neymar Jr, Ronaldinho pay tribute to Lionel Messi

This collage of photos shows Ronaldinho (left), Neymar Jr (centre) and Lionel Messi. — AFP/Reuters

Brazilian legends Neymar Jr and Ronaldinho, who played with Lionel Messi at Barcelona, have paid tribute to the Argentina World Cup winner and captain following his farewell match.

Messi marked his final appearance for Argentina with a starring performance, contributing to all three goals in a 3-0 friendly victory over Benin on Tuesday.

Emotions were high even before the 39-year-old took to the field at a sold-out Estadio Monumental, where supporters chanted his name and sang in tribute to their beloved captain during his 208th international appearance.

Playing the full 90 minutes in what was dubbed Argentina's "last tango", Messi provided his first assist from a corner, with Nicolas Otamendi heading home in the 48th minute.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner then set up Nico Paz for Argentina's second goal before completing a memorable night by scoring his 126th international goal from the penalty spot in the 70th minute.

Ronaldinho, a 2002 World Cup winner who played with the Argentine at Barcelona from 2003 until 2008, wrote on X: "What a pleasure and a joy it has been to be part of your story since day one, brother!

"You made us smile and enjoy football so much!!! Your name is etched in the history of your country and the entire world... Only we know the joy we felt fulfilling our childhood dream: representing our nation and becoming world champions!!!!

"You gave your all for your national team and your country... I understand you perfectly, and I know that anything involving family makes us rethink things... Enjoy life, brother. I wish you the best, today and always."

Neymar, who shared the pitch with Lionel Messi at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), thanked the Inter Miami star for deepening his love for football.

The Santos forward wrote on Instagram: "Those who love football have cherished watching you all these years. Today marks your final match in the jersey of your national team -- your country -- and I hope you savor every second and that all the tributes today bring you happiness.

"It isn't just Argentina that thanks you; the world thanks you for everything you've done for football. Thank you for making me love football even more; it was an honor to play against you, and an even greater one to make history alongside you. GRACIAS."

Luis Suárez, Messi's friend and teammate at Inter Miami, had also paid tribute to Messi. The Uruguay forward said in a video: "I hope you really enjoy your national team jersey -- one that was so important to your career, with which you experienced incredible moments and won the kind of honors any player dreams of achieving while representing their country. You have earned a well-deserved recognition from everyone for your career and for what you represented for your country, so you should feel very proud."