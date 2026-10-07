Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua ticket prices revealed

Anthony Joshua (right) and Tyson Fury pose during the press conference at British Airways ARC in London on September 30, 2026. — Reuters

The lowest price of a ticket for the showdown between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is set at at least £75, Mirror reported on Wednesday.

Fury and Joshua are scheduled to fight at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on December 11, with more than 80,000 tickets set to go on sale on Friday.

The cheapest seats far from the ring will cost £75, while expected prices for VIP tickets are well over £1,000, but no prices are yet released for seats close to the ring.

At one stage, the showdown, which took a decade in the making, was headed to Madison Square Garden in New York; Fury agreed to fight in the US, but Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn refused, and the bout returned to British shores.

Meanwhile, Fury believes his grudge match with Joshua comes at the perfect time, predicting a classic that could rival the ‘Thrilla in Manila’.

Many believe the fight arrived very late but Fury rejects the widely-held belief. Instead, he has drawn inspiration from Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier’s thrilling third encounter in 1975 as he looks to produce a memorable night in the Welsh capital.

“I don’t regret anything because it’s finally happening,” Fury said.

“It probably makes more financial sense now and that’s what we’re in this sport for.

“It’s more money than it ever was before, plus the fact we’ve got the broadcasting giant Netflix streaming it and (Saudi Arabian boxing supremo) Turki Alalshikh has got an open chequebook. There’s never been a better time to be the don of the division. And the fact it’s happening in Cardiff – even better.

“You got Ali v Joe later on in their careers – it was a great fight and I believe this will be a great fight, too. I believe it will be one of the biggest fights the world ’s ever seen and it’ll live up to all the expectations.”