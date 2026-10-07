Pakistan kick off training for home T20I series against Sri Lanka

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan bats in the nets during their training session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 7, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan men's cricket team on Wednesday held their first training session here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for the three-match home T20I series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to run from October 9 to 13.

According to the details, the Green Shirts' first practice session for the upcoming home assignment commenced with head coach Mike Hesson briefing players on their training plans.

During the session, newly-appointed bowling coach Shaun Tait worked extensively with the pacers as they honed their fast-bowling skills under the supervision of the Australian legend in the nets.

Batting coach Mike Smith and fielding coach Mansoor Amjad also conducted drills with the players as the squad continued its preparations for the series.

Besides the home team, Sri Lanka also underwent training at the venue under lights as they aim to win back-to-back T20I series against Pakistan in their home conditions, with their previous triumph coming in 2019 when they clean swept the host nation 3-0.

Overall, the two teams have come face-to-face 31 times in T20Is, with Pakistan holding the upper hand with 18 victories compared to Sri Lanka's 13.

The upcoming series will get underway on October 9 with the opening fixture here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which will also host the subsequent T20Is on October 11 and 13, respectively.

Squads

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Maaz Sadaqat, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Shadab Khan and Sufiyan Moqim.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (c), Kamil Mishara, Sineth Jayawardena, Lahiru Udara, Sahan Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga and Dushmantha Chameera (subject to fitness).