Complete match schedule for ILT20 2026 announced

Desert Vipers celebrate with the trophy after winning the ILT20 title by defeating MI Emirates in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on January 4, 2026. — ILT20

DUBAI: The highly-anticipated complete match schedule for the fifth edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) was unveiled on Wednesday, with the six-team tournament slated to run from November 21 to December 20.

The month-long T20 cricket spectacle will get underway with the repeat of the previous edition's final between defending champions Desert Vipers and MI Emirates, scheduled to be played at the picturesque Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DISC) here on November 21.

The ILT20 action will then get underway in Sharjah, with home side Sharjah Warriorz taking on Gulf Giants at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium the following day.

Abu Dhabi's Zayed Cricket Stadium, however, will host its first ILT20 2026 match on November 26 when home team Abu Dhabi Knight Riders lock horns with MI Emirates.

The tournament will be played in a double round-robin format, with each team playing their respective five opponents twice in the league stage, which will run until December 14 and will feature 33 matches.

Following the league stage, the top four teams in the standings will advance into the playoffs. The top two sides will contest Qualifier 1 on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, while the third and fourth-placed teams will lock horns in the Eliminator the following day here.

The winners of Qualifier 1 will advance directly into the final, scheduled to be played at the DISC on December 20, while the losing side will face the triumphant team of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2 on December 18 in Sharjah.

Complete match schedule for ILT20 2026

21 November – Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates in Dubai

22 November – Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants in Sharjah

22 November – Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Dubai

23 November – Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers in Sharjah

24 November – Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates in Dubai

25 November – Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers in Dubai

26 November – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates in Abu Dhabi

27 November – Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals in Sharjah

28 November – MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers in Abu Dhabi

28 November – Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals in Dubai

29 November – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriorz in Abu Dhabi

29 November – Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants in Dubai

30 November – MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi

1 December – Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz in Sharjah

2 December – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers in Abu Dhabi

2 December – Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates in Dubai

3 December – Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Dubai

4 December – Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz in Sharjah

5 December – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants in Abu Dhabi

6 December – MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz in Abu Dhabi

6 December – Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals in Dubai

7 December – MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants in Abu Dhabi

8 December – Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriorz in Dubai

9 December – Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Sharjah

10 December – Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants in Dubai

11 December – Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates in Sharjah

12 December – Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Dubai

13 December – MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals in Abu Dhabi

13 December – Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers in Dubai

14 December – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals in Abu Dhabi

Play-offs

16 December – Qualifier 1: Seed 1 vs Seed 2 in Abu Dhabi

17 December – Eliminator: Seed 3 vs Seed 4 in Dubai

18 December – Qualifier 2: Loser of Q1 vs Winner of Eliminator in Sharjah

20 December – Final in Dubai