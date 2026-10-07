Complete match schedule for ILT20 2026 announced

DUBAI: The highly-anticipated complete match schedule for the fifth edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) was unveiled on Wednesday, with the six-team tournament slated to run from November 21 to December 20.
The month-long T20 cricket spectacle will get underway with the repeat of the previous edition's final between defending champions Desert Vipers and MI Emirates, scheduled to be played at the picturesque Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DISC) here on November 21.
The ILT20 action will then get underway in Sharjah, with home side Sharjah Warriorz taking on Gulf Giants at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium the following day.
Abu Dhabi's Zayed Cricket Stadium, however, will host its first ILT20 2026 match on November 26 when home team Abu Dhabi Knight Riders lock horns with MI Emirates.
The tournament will be played in a double round-robin format, with each team playing their respective five opponents twice in the league stage, which will run until December 14 and will feature 33 matches.
Following the league stage, the top four teams in the standings will advance into the playoffs. The top two sides will contest Qualifier 1 on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, while the third and fourth-placed teams will lock horns in the Eliminator the following day here.
The winners of Qualifier 1 will advance directly into the final, scheduled to be played at the DISC on December 20, while the losing side will face the triumphant team of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2 on December 18 in Sharjah.
21 November – Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates in Dubai
22 November – Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants in Sharjah
22 November – Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Dubai
23 November – Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers in Sharjah
24 November – Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates in Dubai
25 November – Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers in Dubai
26 November – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates in Abu Dhabi
27 November – Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals in Sharjah
28 November – MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers in Abu Dhabi
28 November – Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals in Dubai
29 November – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriorz in Abu Dhabi
29 November – Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants in Dubai
30 November – MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi
1 December – Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz in Sharjah
2 December – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers in Abu Dhabi
2 December – Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates in Dubai
3 December – Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Dubai
4 December – Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz in Sharjah
5 December – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants in Abu Dhabi
6 December – MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz in Abu Dhabi
6 December – Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals in Dubai
7 December – MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants in Abu Dhabi
8 December – Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriorz in Dubai
9 December – Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Sharjah
10 December – Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants in Dubai
11 December – Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates in Sharjah
12 December – Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Dubai
13 December – MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals in Abu Dhabi
13 December – Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers in Dubai
14 December – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals in Abu Dhabi
16 December – Qualifier 1: Seed 1 vs Seed 2 in Abu Dhabi
17 December – Eliminator: Seed 3 vs Seed 4 in Dubai
18 December – Qualifier 2: Loser of Q1 vs Winner of Eliminator in Sharjah
20 December – Final in Dubai
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