Lineker expresses sadness over Ronaldo’s farewell compared with Messi’s

Former England striker Gary Lineker said on Wednesday that it was sad to see Cristiano Ronaldo’s international career appear to be heading towards an acrimonious end, adding that the Portuguese great deserved a farewell similar to Lionel Messi’s uplifting Argentina finale.

The 41-year-old issued a lengthy (1,700-plus words) statement to Portuguese media on Tuesday, which was later shared on his social media accounts.

At issue are versions of events between Ronaldo and new coach Jorge Jesus, what allegedly was promised and the coach's subsequent statements at a press conference about the player.

The arrangement, according to Ronaldo, was for him to play for 30 minutes against Norway in one of Portugal's four matches in the UEFA Nations League.

According to Ronaldo, Jesus wanted him to play in the first match against Wales on Sept. 24, skip the matches against Norway (Sept. 27) and Denmark (Oct. 1) and play in a rematch against Norway on Oct. 4.

The coach didn't think he should travel to the middle matches, but Ronaldo says he wanted to set an example as captain and be with the team even if he didn't play.

"I think it's a bit sad because he's been so great. And ultimately in five years, 10 years' time, no one will remember this. We'll just remember how great he was," Lineker told reporters at the Leaders Week sports industry conference at Stamford Bridge.

"But I think if you look at Messi's farewell, it was so beautiful. And I think Cristiano deserves the same."

Ronaldo and Messi will be remembered as two of the greatest players in the history of football. They battled as rivals for much of their illustrious careers.

Messi has eight Ballon d'Ors to his name while Ronaldo won five, but neither are among the favourites for this year's award.