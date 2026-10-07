Birmingham Phoenix sack coach Shane Bond after rock-bottom finish: report

An undated picture of Birmingham Phoenix head coach. — Instagram/@birminghamphoenix

Legendary New Zealand pacer Shane Bond has been sacked as Birmingham Phoenix's coach after the franchise's rock-bottom finish in the previous edition of The Hundred men's competition, international media reported on Wednesday.

According to a report by the international cricket news website Cricinfo, Bond was appointed as Phoenix men's head coach last November on a deal that ran until the end of the 2027 season, but was relieved of his duties halfway through the two-year contract.

Bond, while confirming his departure as Phoenix men's head coach to the website earlier today, admitted being "obviously really disappointed" not to see out his contract, but accepted that the team's results had not been good enough.

The report further suggested that during Phoenix's underwhelming The Hundred campaign in the previous edition, which also included a seven-match losing streak, the dressing room became increasingly acrimonious.

Furthermore, head coach Bond had lost the support of some of the players and staff, which made the former New Zealand pacer unhappy.

Meanwhile, following the end-of-season review, Phoenix's management, led by Warwickshire director of cricket James Thomas, confirmed the "difficult decision" to relieve Bond of his duties after reviewing all aspects of the previous season's campaign with the board and cricket committee.

"We reviewed all aspects of this season's campaign, and after evaluating the review with our board and cricket committee, we made the difficult decision to relieve Shane of his duties.

"We thank Shane for his efforts with the Phoenix and wish him all the best in his future endeavours."



Following Bond's departure, Phoenix will be on the lookout for his successor, for which former England players Ian Bell and Jonathan Trott are being seen as the potential candidates.