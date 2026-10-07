World Cup winner Pedro announces retirement from football

An undated photo of Spain forward Pedro Rodriguez. — FC Barcelona

Former Spain forward Pedro Rodriguez has announced his retirement from football on Wednesday at the age of 39, bringing an end to an iconic 20-year career.

Pedro, who won 25 trophies in his career, was a key player in Spain’s 2010 World Cup-winning squad and started the final against the Netherlands. He also helped his national team win Euro 2012.

Pedro became a free agent after leaving Lazio following the expiry of his contract in July.

"I feel it is time. The time to take a step forward and begin a new chapter in my life," Pedro said in a statement on social media.

"I leave proud of having lived my dream and of all the people who stood by my side to make it a reality. Thank you, football, for making me so happy."

Pedro made his way into Barcelona's first team in 2008 and flourished under Pep Guardiola. He won 20 major trophies with the Catalan club.

The Tenerife-born forward was among the scorers in the Champions League final against Manchester United in 2011, which Barcelona won by 3-1.

He joined Chelsea in 2015 following a successful spell at Camp Nou. At Stamford Bridge, Pedro won the Premier League title in his second season and later spent a season at AS Roma before crossing the city to join Lazio, where he spent the final five years of his career.

Pedro scored 197 goals in 794 appearances at club level, while making 65 appearances for Spain, in which he netted 17 times.