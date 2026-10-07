Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg says 12-team WTC imminent

South Africa players celebrate with the mace after winning the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 by defeating Australia in the final at The Lord's in London on June 14, 2025. — ICC

Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Todd Greenberg has asserted that the expansion of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) to 12 teams was nearing reality but reiterated that the involvement of fewer nations would be crucial for the future of the longest format.

The apex body has been deliberating on expanding the WTC since last year, for which it also formed a working group, under the leadership of former New Zealand batsman Roger Twose.

The working group initially proposed a two-division WTC model, but that was rejected by several Full Member nations later that year.

It was reported earlier this year that the working group would return with a revised proposal for an expanded 12-team WTC, which would include Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Ireland.

Although they hold Full Member status, the three nations were not part of the WTC when it was launched in 2019. While they do play Test cricket, opportunities against the nine existing WTC teams have been limited.

Meanwhile, the possibility of the WTC's expansion to 12 teams has once again gained traction, and CA CEO Greenberg, while addressing the media in Durban ahead of Australia's Test series opener against South Africa, suggested that the increase in the number of participants was not imminent for the next iteration.

"I think that's what will happen for the next two years," Greenberg told reporters when asked about the 12-team WTC model.

"I think for the next iteration [of the WTC], I can understand why it is that number because they want to give every Test nation the opportunity," he added.

Greenberg, however, stressed that the countries part of the expanded WTC cycle would have to make "hard decisions" due to financial sustainability concerns, particularly if ICC revenues decline or bilateral Future Tours Programme (FTP) arrangements fail to generate sufficient income.

"But, ultimately, countries are going to have to make hard decisions themselves because if revenues don't continue to come in from the ICC at the levels that we've enjoyed, or they can't generate their own FTP arrangements, then ultimately any business, ours is the same, you can't continue to distribute more than you earn every year. That's where global cricket finds itself in some parts."