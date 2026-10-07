Coco Gauff falls to Elise Mertens at China Open

Mertens reaches first Beijing quarter-final in seventh appearance at WTA 1000 tournament

By Reuters
October 07, 2026
USA's Coco Gauff celebrates winning her Round of 32 China Open match against China's Sun Xinran at the National Tennis Center in Beijing on October 5, 2026. — Reuters

Coco Gauff crashed out of the China Open in the last 16 on Wednesday, suffering a 6-3 6-3 defeat by Belgium's Elise Mertens in what the American third seed described as a "draining" few days.

Gauff revealed after her victory over local teenager Sun Xinran on Monday that she had received an "insane" amount of racial abuse on social media following a match in which a replayed point sparked an online backlash.

Asked what the previous 36 hours had been like, the 22-year-old told a news conference: "It has been kind of draining, I'm not going to lie. I just turn off my phone and move on. There's nothing you can do."

The defeat capped a difficult few days for the two-times Grand Slam champion, who had beaten the 30-year-old Mertens in all five of their previous meetings.

The 13th seed reached her first Beijing quarter-final in her seventh appearance at the WTA 1000 tournament and will next face six-times Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek.

"My coach/boyfriend (Christopher Heyman), it's his birthday tomorrow," Mertens said in her on-court interview. "So for me, this win is dedicated to him."

Coco Gauff's challenge unravelled amid a barrage of errors, with the 2024 Beijing champion committing 34 unforced errors, including eight double faults, during the 78-minute defeat.

The American struggled to find her rhythm throughout the contest and, trailing 4-1 in the second set, told her team courtside that she had "no energy" and felt as though she might pass out.

"I think I just didn't play well," Gauff said. "I think I wasn't moving well. There were a lot of things I didn't do well. I thought Elise played well on the big points, made me play a big ball, yeah."

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