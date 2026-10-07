Former Pakistan U19 skipper Hassan Khan earns maiden international call-up for USA

The collage of photos emphasises all-rounder Hassan Khan's journey from leading Pakistan's U19 team to playing for Melbourne Renegades and earning his maiden USA call-up. — ICC/AFP

The United States have drafted globetrotting T20 all-rounder Hassan Khan into their squad for the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series against the United Arab Emirates and Namibia.

The call-up gives the former Pakistan U19 captain an opportunity to finally make his international debut, nearly a decade after he was tipped for greater things in his country of birth.

Hassan has replaced fast bowler Ali Khan, who has been ruled out of the series with a hamstring injury.

The left-arm spinning all-rounder, who turns 28 on October 16, joins the USA set-up following a remarkable career revival that has transformed him from an overlooked Pakistan prospect into one of the most sought-after all-rounders on the T20 franchise circuit.

Hassan captained Pakistan at the 2018 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup, leading a side that featured future Pakistan internationals Shaheen Shah Afridi and Musa Khan.

While several of his contemporaries went on to establish themselves at senior level, Hassan's international breakthrough has now arrived in USA colours eight years later.

The United States have, in many ways, provided the second act of Hassan's career.

Once regarded as one of Pakistan's promising young all-rounders, Hassan saw his opportunities gradually diminish after making sporadic appearances in the Pakistan Super League. After going unpicked in successive PSL drafts, he eventually looked towards the USA in search of a fresh start.

Hassan made an immediate impact during the 2024 Major League Cricket season with the San Francisco Unicorns. In nine matches, he scored 204 runs at an average of 40.80 and a strike rate of 143.66, while also claiming 10 wickets at 17.36.

He was the only player in the tournament to score more than 200 runs and take at least 10 wickets, earning him the MLC Domestic Player of the Year award.

His ability to walk in down the order and attack from the outset quickly became one of his biggest strengths. Hassan developed into a fearless and clean striker, capable of changing the momentum of a T20 innings within a matter of deliveries.

He followed his breakthrough 2024 campaign with an even more explosive season in 2025, smashing 225 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 187.50 for the Unicorns, including 17 sixes in 11 innings.

Across his two MLC seasons, Hassan accumulated 429 runs from just 262 deliveries, clearing the boundary 30 times and hitting 31 fours. His strike rate also rose significantly, from 143.66 in 2024 to 187.50 in 2025.

Those performances opened the door to opportunities across the global T20 circuit, with Hassan subsequently featuring in competitions including the Big Bash League, ILT20 and Caribbean Premier League.

His career journey eventually brought him back to Pakistan, where he returned to the PSL in 2026 with Hyderabad Kingsmen after spending several seasons outside the competition.

Now, his USA call-up represents another significant chapter in a career that has undergone a remarkable transformation.

The USA will hope Hassan can make an immediate impact and establish himself as a valuable addition to their squad as they prepare for the crucial World Cup Qualifiers in February.