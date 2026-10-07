Messi receives emotional farewell after inspiring Argentina's win over Benin

Argentina's Lionel Messi acknowledges fans following his final international appearance against Benin at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 6, 2026. — Reuters

BUENOS AIRES: Lionel Messi marked his final appearance for Argentina with a starring performance, contributing to all three goals in a 3-0 friendly victory over Benin on Tuesday.

Emotions were high even before the 39-year-old took to the field at a sold-out Estadio Monumental, where supporters chanted his name and sang in tribute to their beloved captain during his 208th international appearance.

Playing the full 90 minutes in what was dubbed Argentina's "last tango", Messi provided his first assist from a corner, with Nicolas Otamendi heading home in the 48th minute.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner then set up Nico Paz for Argentina's second goal before completing a memorable night by scoring his 126th international goal from the penalty spot in the 70th minute.

The goal prompted another huge outpouring of emotion from the crowd, with supporters chanting Messi's name as tears flowed inside the stadium.

"To not come here anymore is going to hurt a lot," Messi told the crowd after the match, according to multiple reports.

"I swear to you, if it were up to me, I would love to be here playing for the rest of my life, because playing for the Argentine national team is the most beautiful thing that can ever happen to you."

Messi represented Argentina at a record-equalling six World Cups, most recently in July, when they lost 1-0 to Spain in the final. He was part of three World Cup final campaigns, including the 2022 triumph in Qatar, and scored 21 goals in the competition.

The Argentina captain since 2011, Messi is his country's all-time leading scorer and appearance-maker. He also helped Argentina win the Copa America in 2021 and 2024.

However, Messi's international retirement does not mean the end of his playing career. He remains under contract with Major League Soccer side Inter Miami through the 2028 season.

Messi announced his decision to end his Argentina career in August, saying: "The time has come."

Tuesday's farewell was made even more emotional following the death of his father, Jorge Messi, on August 8 at the age of 68 after an unspecified illness. Jorge had served as his son's agent and managed his business affairs.

Messi's family attended the occasion, with his mother and wife watching from the stands, while his sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro joined him on the pitch for the pre-match national anthem.

Messi, who made his Argentina debut on August 17, 2005, thanked the supporters and his team-mates before paying tribute to his late father.

The veteran forward said he was proud to be Argentine and grateful to have achieved "the dream with all of you".

"Now, inevitably, I face the saddest day of my career: saying goodbye to the national team," Messi told the crowd.

"Goodbye to all of you. I'm going to miss you; I'm going to miss defending the national team's colours, but now I'll be right there alongside you, supporting these guys and everyone who comes after them. Always, always united."