Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud eyes historic WTC final qualification

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud holds the ball aloft after taking six wickets on the opening day of the first Test against Australia at Marrara Stadium in Darwin on August 13, 2026. — AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh fast bowler Hasan Mahmud believes his side can challenge for a place in next year's World Test Championship (WTC) final after their historic victory over Australia in Darwin.

Bangladesh currently sit fourth in the WTC standings following their nine-wicket triumph over Australia in August, a result that highlighted the progress they have made in the longest format after years of inconsistency.

The victory was Bangladesh's first Test win in Australia and came 23 years after their previous Test appearance in the country. It was also their first victory over Australia since their famous win in Dhaka in 2017.

"The momentum is coming towards us, definitely," Hasan told AFP in Dhaka.

"The atmosphere is such that Bangladesh can now dominate in Test cricket. We haven't dominated [in Test cricket]. Now is the time."

The victory in Darwin was Bangladesh's sixth Test win in their last 13 matches and has strengthened their belief that they can compete for a place in the WTC final at The Oval next year.

Bangladesh have six Tests remaining in the current WTC cycle, including home series against the West Indies and England before a tour of South Africa.

"If we win four matches at home, why shouldn't we play in the World Test Championship final? That's the dream for Bangladesh now," Hasan said.

Since making his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2024, when he claimed six wickets, Hasan has established himself as a key member of Bangladesh's improving pace attack.

The 26-year-old has taken 45 wickets, including three five-wicket hauls, in 16 Tests for the Tigers.

Hasan believes the emergence of a new generation of fast bowlers is changing perceptions about Bangladesh's pace attack.

"Since we started playing, the thinking has changed," he said.

"They now realise Bangladesh also have good-quality fast bowlers who can be world-class."

Hasan played a crucial role in Bangladesh's historic success in Darwin, claiming 6/55 in Australia's first innings before returning figures of 3/56 in the second innings.

His sustained aggression and use of the short ball kept Australia's batters under pressure throughout the match.

"I was just doing my job and bowling. I wasn't giving them anything easy to hit. I would attack them with the short ball and keep bowling my way. If they hit me, they hit me," he said.

Bangladesh, however, were unable to complete a series victory, with Australia responding emphatically in the second Test in Mackay by securing an innings-and-51-run win.

Despite the setback, Hasan remains convinced that Bangladesh are heading in the right direction in Test cricket.

"Look at how much we've improved in Test cricket," he said.

"If the fast bowlers stay in good shape and the batsmen remain in form, then we will go to a higher level," he concluded.