Ashley Noffke pens heartfelt message after leaving Pakistan coaching staff

Former Pakistan bowling coach Ashley Noffke pictured during a Pakistan men’s T20 squad media opportunity at the National Stadium on July 14, 2025, in Karachi, Pakistan. — AFP

KARACHI: Former Australia cricketer Ashley Noffke has penned a heartfelt message following his departure from Pakistan’s coaching staff, reflecting on his stint with the national team and the relationships he developed during his time in the country.

Noffke stepped down as Pakistan’s white-ball bowling coach on September 23 after serving in the role for approximately 16 months. He later decided to pursue an opportunity to become the head coach of the Netherlands.

In a message shared after his departure, Noffke thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for giving him the opportunity to work with the Pakistan men’s team and experience the intricacies of cricket in the subcontinent.

“It’s been a privilege to work with the Pakistan Men’s cricket team, and to experience the nuances of sub-continent cricket. Thank you to the Pakistan Cricket Board for this opportunity,” Noffke wrote.

He acknowledged the challenges and political pressures surrounding cricket in the region but said the people he encountered during his stint made his experience particularly memorable.

“There can certainly be challenges and political pressures on cricket in the subcontinent. But it’s the people who make it special. I have loved working with so many great people (players, staff and admin) that are passionate about the game of cricket evolving,” he said.

The 49-year-ol also reflected on the team’s achievements during his tenure, highlighting series victories and memorable matches while stressing that the relationships he built would remain his most lasting memories.

“While we won great games of cricket, and had many series wins, it is the people and relationships that I’ll remember. That’s what makes the sport unique,” he added.

The former Australia international recalled several personal moments that made him feel welcomed, including a player inviting him to share a meal with his family, strength and conditioning coach Grant Luden bringing positivity to the team environment, and a board member inviting him to dinner with his family.

He also praised a driver who learnt English to communicate with him and a police escort who went out of his way to look after Noffke and his family while sharing his culture with them.

“Each of these seemingly small moments made me feel welcome and part of something greater than the game alone. It was about cultures and people coming together in a very special way,” Noffke said.

Noffke reserved special praise for Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson, saying he had learnt considerably from observing how the New Zealander handled the challenges of coaching in the subcontinent.

“A big shout out to Head Coach, Mike Hesson. I’ve learnt a lot watching you navigate the daily challenges of sub-continent cricket,” he wrote.

“I’ve been impressed by the way you choose the important things to challenge and adapt and develop strategies to manage things out of your control. Thank you for all of the conversations and coffees, and for advocating for family (we both understand it can be tough living overseas full time without them),” he added.

Noffke also thanked Hesson for their conversations, coffees and his support for family life while working overseas.

“Our families will always be connected. It’s been a great privilege to work with you. I certainly hope to work with you again in the future,” he added.

Noffke, who represented Australia in one ODI and two T20Is during his playing career, initially remained involved with Pakistan’s campaign at the 2026 Asian Games following his decision to step down.

The PCB subsequently appointed former Australia fast bowler Shaun Tait as Noffke’s replacement. The coaching change was announced alongside Pakistan’s squads for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka and the ODI tri-series involving England and Sri Lanka.