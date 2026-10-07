'He came from nowhere': Former Pakistan pacer questions Khawaja Nafay's selection

Pakistan’s young wicketkeeper Khawaja Nafay pictured during wicketkeeping drills ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo on February 17, 2026. — ICC

KARACHI: Former Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan has questioned Khawaja Nafay’s selection in the national squad, raising concerns over the batter’s domestic record and lack of experience in major T20 leagues.

Junaid said Nafay’s return to the national set-up was difficult to understand, questioning the basis for his recall despite his limited recent performances at domestic level.

“He was not called up for the PSL, and he has not played any cricket for our team. He was out of the team, and there was no performance to justify his return,” Junaid said.

“He came back, but how did he come back? Who told him to return? What has been his performance? No one knows anything.”

The former pacer also questioned the selectors’ explanation that players were picked on the basis of their performances in the States, asking where Nafay had demonstrated the form required to earn a place in the Pakistan team.

“When we talk to the selectors and coaches, they say that they have selected the team based on performances in the States. But where did he come from? Maybe he played at home with his brothers and sisters and performed there,” he said.

Junaid further questioned Nafay’s T20 record and his absence from major domestic and franchise competitions.

“He has no performance in domestic cricket. His average in T20 cricket is around 20. He does not play in the PSL, and he does not play in any other major league,” he added.

The former Pakistan pacer labelled Nafay a ‘tape-ball player’ while questioning why domestic performers such as Rohail Nazir, Haseebullah and Saad Baig had seemingly been overlooked.

“He is a Taipia [tape-ball] player, yet he is part of the Pakistan team. Wherever Rohail Nazir and Haseebullah have scored runs, they seem to know nothing about it,” Junaid said.

“He has come from nowhere. Just like others have suddenly come into the team from the top, he has also come from the top.”

Junaid argued that several domestic players had produced significantly stronger performances than Nafay and deserved greater consideration from the selectors.

“Check Rohail Nazir’s performance. Check Haseebullah’s performance. Check Saad Baig’s performance. They are a thousand times better than him,” he said.

He also questioned Nafay’s inclusion across different formats, particularly given his limited experience at the top level.

“But no, he has to play. He has to play Tests and one-day cricket. He was also included in the T20 squad,” Junaid said.

Junaid further claimed that Nafay’s selection could not be justified as a reward for sustained performances and said the batter’s earlier removal from Karachi made his subsequent selection even more difficult to understand.

“It is a good thing that he did not get selected through the quota system. He was removed from Karachi,” he said.

“Teams are not made like this, and performances are not rewarded like this,” he concluded.

Junaid’s comments came after Pakistan recently announced their white-ball squads for the T20I series against Sri Lanka and the ODI tri-series, which also features England.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has opted to include several young players, with Khawaja Nafay returning to the national set-up and named as the sole wicketkeeper in the T20I squad.

Wicketkeepers Saad Baig and Ghazi Ghori, meanwhile, have been included in the ODI squad.