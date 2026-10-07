Shaun Tait begins second stint as Pakistan's bowling coach

Pakistan’s newly appointed bowling coach, Shaun Tait, arrives in Islamabad on October 6, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s newly appointed bowling coach Shaun Tait has joined the national team in Islamabad ahead of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, which begins on Friday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed Tait on Monday as the replacement for former Australia cricketer Ashley Noffke, who stepped down from his role to pursue an opportunity as the Netherlands’ head coach.

The change in Pakistan’s coaching staff was announced alongside the squads for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka and the ODI tri-series involving England and Sri Lanka.

Noffke stepped down as Pakistan’s white-ball bowling coach after serving in the role for approximately 16 months. He was subsequently approached by the Netherlands for their head coach position.

The former Australia pacer represented his country in one ODI and two T20Is during his playing career. He was also part of Pakistan’s coaching staff during the 2026 Asian Games, where the men’s team entered the competition at the quarter-final stage on September 28.

Pakistan progressed to the final but suffered defeat against arch-rivals India, securing the silver medal — their first-ever medal in men’s cricket at the Asian Games.

Tait, meanwhile, represented Australia in three Tests, 35 ODIs and 21 T20Is. He has previously served as Pakistan’s full-time bowling coach and is familiar with the national team’s pace-bowling setup.

The 43-year-old took charge as Pakistan’s bowling coach ahead of Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan in March 2022. He remained in the position until the conclusion of Pakistan’s home series against New Zealand in January 2023.

The three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with the opening match scheduled for October 9. The second and third T20Is will take place on October 11 and 13, respectively.

Following the T20I series, Pakistan will feature in a seven-match ODI tri-series involving England and Sri Lanka. The first three matches will be played in Rawalpindi before the action moves to Lahore for the remaining league fixtures and the final.