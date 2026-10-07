John Fury reveals fight after which Tyson Fury should have retired

This collage of photos shows John Fury (left) and Tyson Fury. — Reuters

John Fury has revealed the fight after which he believes his son, Tyson Fury, should have hung up his gloves.

John has always been candid when evaluating his son Tyson’s career.

Tyson has gone through a lot of ups and downs in his career in the last 15 years. He defeated Wladimir Klitschko on away soil in Germany in 2015 to win a world title. But then he took a break for a couple of years due to mental health and addiction issues.

He then made a triumphant comeback, winning two fights and drawing one in an epic trilogy with Deontay Wilder before going on to beat the likes of Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora.

Speaking to Playbook Boxing, ‘Big John’ was asked whether he had changed his stance on his son’s boxing career.

“Nah, he should have stopped, he should have stopped. You can push that boat out too far, and at some point it’ll sink. What I said to him stick to the game plan we had. Lucky enough win a world title, defend it a few times, make a few million quid and leave it,” John said.

“Walk away ahead. We knew he could beat Dillian Whyte, we know he could beat Chisora, but when he fought Francis Ngannou, that sealed the deal for me. No more, I told him that, I said forget it from here on.”

Tyson Fury is scheduled to fight Anthony Joshua at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on December 11, with tickets due to go on sale on October 9th.

At one stage, the showdown, which took a decade in the making, was headed to Madison Square Garden in New York; Fury agreed to fight in the US, but Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn refused, and the bout returned to British shores.

It is predicted to be the biggest fight of Fury’s career in terms of viewership and commercial value by boxing pundits, as the fight will be streamed live globally on Netflix.