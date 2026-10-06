Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns as India name squad for New Zealand T20Is

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates after dismissing Prabhsimran Singh during the 2025 IPL Qualifier Finals match against Punjab Kings at New PCA Stadium on May 29, 2025, in Chandigarh, India. — AFP

MUMBAI: India have recalled veteran fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand later this month.

Bhuvneshwar, whose last appearance for India also came in a T20I against New Zealand in November 2022, earned his recall following an impressive IPL 2026 campaign.

The 36-year-old claimed 28 wickets in 16 matches as Royal Challengers Bengaluru successfully defended their title, finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Bhuvneshwar was only one wicket behind Purple Cap winner Kagiso Rabada. Four of his wickets came during the knockout stage against Gujarat Titans, with two each in Qualifier 1 and the final.

In the 2025 IPL season, Bhuvneshwar had claimed 17 wickets. He remains the only bowler to have won the Purple Cap in consecutive IPL seasons.

The experienced medium-pacer has represented India in 87 T20Is, taking 90 wickets at an average of 23.10 and an economy rate of 6.96.

If he features in the New Zealand series, Bhuvneshwar will become the third-oldest specialist bowler to represent India in a men's international, behind Ashish Nehra, who played his final international at the age of 38 years and 186 days, and Shute Banerjee, whose only Test appearance came at the age of 37 years and 124 days.

Varun Chakravarthy has also returned to the squad after recovering from a side strain sustained during the T20I series against Afghanistan in September. The injury ruled him out of the one-off T20I against Japan and the Asian Games.

Chakravarthy had only recently returned from a hamstring injury during the home T20I series against Afghanistan before suffering the side strain in the opening match.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who was included in India's squad for the ongoing home T20I series against the West Indies, has been left out of the New Zealand tour.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya remains unavailable after suffering a fresh shin injury in late September, which also ruled him out of India A's one-day matches against Australia A. Fast bowler Harshit Rana is also unavailable after sustaining an injury during rehabilitation in early September.

The remainder of the squad is unchanged from the group selected for the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies.

India squad for New Zealand T20Is

Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav.