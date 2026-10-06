Smriti Mandhana named India women's captain after Harmanpreet Kaur steps down

Indian players Smriti Mandhana (right) and Harmanpreet Kaur celebrate following victory in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 match against New Zealand at DY Patil Stadium on October 23, 2025 in Navi Mumbai, India. — ICC

MUMBAI: India have appointed Smriti Mandhana as the new captain of their women's cricket team after long-serving skipper Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down from the role.

Mandhana, who made her international debut for India in 2013, has served as Harmanpreet's deputy for several years. She has also previously led the side in 18 T20Is and four ODIs.

The left-handed opener recently became the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket, surpassing former India captain Mithali Raj. Mandhana also holds the record for the most international centuries in women's cricket across formats, with 18 to her name.

Speaking after her appointment, Mandhana said: “To be given the responsibility of leading India is a very special honour. Representing India has always meant a great deal to me, and to now have the opportunity to lead the team is something I will value deeply.

“I would also like to acknowledge Harmanpreet and the contribution she has made as captain over the years. She has led the team with great commitment and has been an important part of our journey.

“I understand the responsibility that comes with this role and look forward to working with the team, learning along the way and giving my best to take Indian cricket forward.”

Mandhana also brings leadership experience from domestic franchise cricket, having captained Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) and guided the franchise to two titles.

India's first assignment under Mandhana will be a home series against Zimbabwe, beginning on 16 October. The two sides will play three T20Is followed by three ODIs.