Ton-up Shreyas Iyer powers India to win over West Indies in first T20I

India captain Shreyas Iyer celebrates after scoring a century during the first T20I against the West Indies at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on October 6, 2026. — AFP

LUCKNOW: Skipper Shreyas Iyer struck a sensational century as India cruised to an eight-wicket victory over the West Indies in the first T20I at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Batting first, the West Indies were bowled out for 171 in 19.1 overs, with captain Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford scoring half-centuries, while the rest of the batting line-up struggled to make a significant contribution.

Rutherford top-scored for the visitors with a brisk 56 off 34 deliveries, including six boundaries and three sixes. Hope provided valuable support with 52 off 37 balls, hitting six fours and two sixes.

Akeal Hosein chipped in with 15 off 10 deliveries, including a boundary and a six, while Kamil Pooran scored 12 off 11 balls, with two boundaries. The remaining West Indies batters failed to reach double figures.

For India, Naman Dhir was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/31 in his four overs. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel claimed two wickets apiece, while Mayank Yadav and Arshdeep Singh took one wicket each.

In reply, India chased down the 172-run target in just 14.4 overs, losing only two wickets, with Iyer producing a spectacular match-winning performance.

The India captain smashed an unbeaten 102 off 43 deliveries, striking 10 boundaries and six sixes to guide his side to a comprehensive victory.

Ishan Kishan remained unbeaten on 37 off 27 balls, hitting five boundaries, while Abhishek Sharma provided a quickfire 21 off 10 deliveries, with three fours and a six. Sanju Samson added 11 off nine balls.

For the West Indies, Roston Chase and Akeal Hosein claimed one wicket each.