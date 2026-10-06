Djokovic wins record seventh China Open title as De Minaur retires

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts with the trophy after winning the final against Australia's Alex de Minaur at the National Tennis Center in Beijing on October 6, 2026. — Reuters

Novak Djokovic won a record seventh China Open title on Tuesday after Australia's Alex de Minaur retired with an injury during the final.

De Minaur left the court for a medical timeout and returned with a heavy bandage around his left thigh after losing the first-set tiebreak. He was forced to retire after winning the opening game of the second set, leaving him trailing 7-6(3), 0-1.

"I don't feel great ... I want to say sorry to all the amazing fans," said De Minaur at the trophy presentation.

"I didn't want to finish like this... hopefully see you next year," added the 27-year-old fifth seed.

In both the semi-finals of the China Open, the winner was decided by walkover as Hubert Hurkacz retired with an adductor injury on Monday, while Russian Daniil Medvedev was disqualified after hitting a spectator in the eye with the ball during a clash with Novak Djokovic.

With the win, the sixth-seeded Djokovic has extended his unbeaten record to 34 straight victories and ensured the 39-year-old won a singles title for the 21st straight year.

"I'm really sorry for the way you had to finish today and I really hope that you can recover quickly," Djokovic told De Minaur.

The two competed toe to toe in the first set, targeting the baseline to pressure each other. De Minaur forced Djokovic to save the break point with a full-stretch backhand down the sideline.

The Australian held firm but his error count increased during the tiebreak to hand the first set to Djokovic.

The Serbian tennis star also needed treatment during the break and the 39-year-old was surprised when De Minaur opted to end the match.

"This year has been quite challenging for me, lots of ups and downs, physical and health issues," Djokovic said.

"So I just tried to find a good feeling on the court, and obviously I know that when I'm striking the ball well I can still compete at the highest level."