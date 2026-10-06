Alcaraz sinks Lehecka to retain Japan Open crown

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against the Czech Republic's Jiří Lehečka at Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo on October 6, 2026. — Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz regained his form, retaining the Japan Open title after defeating Czech Jiri Lehecka 7-6(4), 6-4 in Tuesday's final, continuing his resurgence after a lengthy wrist-injury layoff.

The ATP 500 tournament is Alcaraz’s third victory of the 2026 season following the Australian Open and Qatar Open success. Before suffering an injury which kept him five months away from the action, he returned in August at the US Open, where he reached the quarterfinals.

"I'm really happy to be able to lift a trophy again," Alcaraz said. "It's been a while and obviously it's extra special after my injury and my comeback, in the second tournament that I'm playing.

"It was a really tough week and I didn't play my best tennis and my best level but I did find good solutions and that's what matters in the end."

Alcaraz has become the first man to win back-to-back Japan Open titles since American Pete Sampras in 1993-94.

The world number three started nervously, dropping the serve in the first game, but made a comeback and broke back world number 19 Lehecka's serve with a scorching backhand to level at 3-3.

Following uncharacteristic errors from the seven-times Grand Slam champion, the first set went into a tiebreak, which gave hope to Lehecka. But the Spaniard held his nerve to win the opening set to lay the platform for his 27th title overall.

Carlos Alcaraz took control midway through the second set, breaking to race to a 4-3 lead before closing the match and celebrating wildly with his team courtside.

Alcaraz said after the victory he feels confident and it has erased all the doubts.

"A lot of negative thoughts come to your mind," Alcaraz added.

"If you're going to come back healthy, if you're going to come back the same as you were before, if I will be able to hit the ball normally without pain. I trusted myself and it worked out."