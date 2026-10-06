ICC unveils men's Player of the Month nominees for September 2026

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza celebrates after taking a wicket during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match against South Africa at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, India, on March 1, 2026. — ICC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the nominees for the Men's Player of the Month award for September 2026, with India's Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill joined by Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza.

India opener Abhishek Sharma rediscovered his explosive form during the T20I series against Afghanistan after managing just one half-century in his previous 10 T20 innings.

The left-hander made an immediate impact in the opening match in Delhi, smashing 82 off just 32 balls, including seven fours and seven sixes. He reached his half-century from only 22 deliveries as India chased down 157 with 38 balls to spare. Abhishek was named Player of the Match.

He continued his aggressive approach in the second T20I, scoring 39 off 19 balls at a strike rate of 205.26.

In the third match, Abhishek produced a record-breaking performance, smashing 108 off just 45 deliveries. He reached his century in only 30 balls, becoming the fastest batter from a Full Member nation to score a T20I century.

His 50 came off 16 balls, while his final strike rate of 317.64 was the highest by an Indian batter in a T20I innings. He also struck 11 sixes and helped India post their highest-ever Powerplay total of 100/0 alongside Sanju Samson.

Abhishek was named Player of the Match once again and finished the series with 229 runs at an average of 76.33. He was also named Player of the Series.

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza once again demonstrated his importance to the side during their three-match ODI series against Australia, despite Zimbabwe eventually losing the series.

The No. 2-ranked ODI all-rounder played a crucial role in the opening match, scoring a composed 57 after Zimbabwe lost four wickets while chasing a challenging target. He shared a 98-run partnership with Craig Ervine to keep Zimbabwe in contention.

Raza followed that with a 45-ball 45 in the second ODI, continuing to provide stability in the middle order.

In the final match, he produced another impressive performance, remaining unbeaten on 81 off 72 balls after arriving at the crease in the 29th over with wickets falling around him. His innings helped Zimbabwe post 271/8 in a closely fought contest.

Raza also made an impact with the ball, dismissing Oliver Peake and Josh Inglis in the final ODI. His all-round contributions throughout the series highlighted his value to Zimbabwe.

India captain Shubman Gill enjoyed a remarkable September, producing a series of milestones and one of the most extraordinary ODI innings of the month.

The world's No. 1-ranked ODI batter scored 110 off 108 balls in the opening ODI against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram. It was his 10th ODI century, while his partnership with Virat Kohli helped India comfortably chase down 296.

Gill was even more spectacular in the second ODI in Guwahati, where India successfully chased 406 — the second-highest successful run chase in ODI history.

At the centre of the record-breaking pursuit was Gill, who remained unbeaten on 223 off just 133 balls. His innings featured 26 fours and eight sixes, with his double-century coming from only 117 deliveries.

Gill reached his century in 62 balls, setting a new record for the fastest ODI century by an Indian captain. His unbeaten 223 was also the highest individual score in a successful ODI chase.

With a century in the opening match followed by a record-breaking double-century in Guwahati, Gill's outstanding September campaign puts him firmly in contention for the Men's Player of the Month award.