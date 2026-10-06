Rain disrupts opening day of President's Trophy Grade-I round five

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) bowler Aftab Ahmed celebrates after taking five wickets on day one of the fifth-round President’s Trophy Grade-I match against MIT Solutions at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 6, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) gained the upper hand over MIT Solutions as rain disrupted the opening day of the fifth round of the President’s Trophy Grade-I at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Batting first, MIT Solutions reached 186-8 in 54 overs, with OGDCL’s bowling attack, led by Aftab Ahmad, keeping the opposition under pressure throughout the day.

Husnain Nadeem top-scored for MIT Solutions and will resume his innings on Wednesday unbeaten on 87 off 158 deliveries, having struck 12 boundaries and one six. Muhammad Farooq contributed 56 off 52 balls, including seven boundaries and three sixes.

Atiq-ur-Rehman scored 15 off 23 deliveries, including three boundaries, while the remaining batters failed to cross double figures. Salman Aslam was unbeaten on seven at stumps.

Aftab Ahmad was the pick of the OGDCL bowlers, claiming 5/39 in 15 overs. Muhammad Salman took two wickets, while Muhammad Amir Khan chipped in with one.

In another fifth-round fixture between Ghani Glass and Pakistan Television (PTV) at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, rain followed by bad light brought an early end to the opening day.

Ghani Glass managed to face only 21.5 overs and were reduced to 67-7, with PTV’s bowlers dominating proceedings.

Opening batter Hashim Ibrahim top-scored with 34 off 46 deliveries, hitting seven boundaries, while the rest of the batting line-up struggled.

Haseebullah was unbeaten on six, with Khurram Shahzad yet to score, and the pair will resume Ghani Glass’ innings on day two.

Kashif Ali was the standout bowler for PTV, claiming 3/30 in 10 overs. Israr Hussain and Haris Rauf picked up two wickets apiece.

In another rain-affected fifth-round fixture between Kingsmen Academy and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), the first two sessions were washed out, delaying the toss.

Kingsmen Academy eventually managed to bat for just seven overs, reaching 31-1 before play ended.

Mohammad Tayyab was dismissed for four off 12 deliveries, while openers Mohammad Hurraira and Muhammad Suleman remained unbeaten on 15 and eight, respectively, and will resume the innings on day two.

Meanwhile, the fourth fixture of the President’s Trophy Grade-I between State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar was completely washed out due to heavy rain.

The persistent rain prevented the toss from taking place, with not a single ball bowled on the opening day.