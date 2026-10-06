Cameron Green ruled out of Australia's first Test against South Africa

Australian batter Cameron Green walks off the ground at the end of the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Great Barrier Reef Stadium in Mackay on August 22, 2026. — AFP

DURBAN: Australia all-rounder Cameron Green has been ruled out of the first Test against South Africa after suffering an abdominal strain during the third ODI between the sides last week.

Green sustained the injury while batting in Potchefstroom and subsequently missed Australia’s two-day tour match against a CSA Invitational XI. He was also absent from the team’s fielding session three days before the Test.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald confirmed that Green would not be available for the series opener at Kingsmead Stadium, but remained hopeful that the 27-year-old could feature later in the three-Test series.

“He’s progressing pretty well, all things considered, on the back of the injury that he had to his abdominals,” McDonald told reporters in Durban.

“He’s still here for a reason, so there is some light at the end of the tunnel.

“It’ll just be a matter of going through the rehab. He’s got a pretty demanding week this week as he reintroduces a few activities. It’s a bit of an unknown, but there’s still optimism that he’ll take part in the series at some stage.”

McDonald indicated that Green could take part in several net sessions during the first Test as he continues his rehabilitation. However, the coach suggested that the all-rounder bowling in the final two Tests was highly unlikely.

The injury occurred in unusual circumstances during the third ODI. Green was struck in the box by a Corbin Bosch delivery before hitting a six over the leg side. He then attempted a pull shot, which deflected off his gloves and was caught by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

The incident initially surprised Australia’s medical staff, with McDonald admitting that there was limited evidence regarding such injuries in cricket.

“It had our medical team scrambling,” McDonald said.

“There’s not a hell of a lot of evidence in these injuries in cricket.

“I hate talking about medical stuff ... They said it’s a stabilising muscle, so I think that’s a better result than a rotational muscle. But I’m trying to relay that there is a path where he can play in this Test series at some point.”

Green’s absence is a significant setback for Australia after he impressed during the 1-1 Test series against Bangladesh in August, scoring a maiden Test century in the opening match in Darwin.

Australia Test squad

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Sam Harper, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (second Test onwards), Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nic Maddinson, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

Test series schedule