Bangladesh hand Pakistan second defeat in Women’s U19 Tri-Nation T20 Series

Bangladesh players celebrate during the fourth match of the Women’s U19 Tri-Nation T20 Series against Pakistan at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on October 6, 2026. — PCB

FAISALABAD: Bangladesh handed Pakistan their second defeat in four matches of the Women’s U19 Tri-Nation T20 Series, securing a 13-run victory at Iqbal Stadium on Tuesday.

Batting first, Bangladesh posted 139-5 in their allotted 20 overs after losing their first three wickets for 43 runs.

Sadia Akhter top-scored for Bangladesh with 33 off 33 balls, hitting two fours and a six. Farjana Easmim Medha contributed 28 off 22 deliveries, with three fours and a six.

Sadia Islam scored 24 off 21 balls, including three boundaries, while Nishita Akter Nishi added 20 off 19 deliveries with three fours.

Among Bangladesh's top order, opener Ochena Jannat Emanta scored 17 off 18 balls, including one four. Aritry Nirjona Mondol was dismissed for a duck after facing three deliveries, while Shirina Khatun managed three runs off four balls.

For Pakistan, Rozina Akram and Maham Nazakat claimed two wickets apiece in their respective four-over spells, while Shahar Bano took one wicket.

In reply, Pakistan made a strong start as openers Komal Khan and Ravail Farhan put together a 69-run opening partnership to give the hosts early momentum.

However, Pakistan's chase lost steam after the opening stand and they eventually finished on 126-7 in their 20 overs, falling 13 runs short of the target.

Komal Khan top-scored with 36 off 29 balls, striking four fours and a six, while Ravail Farhan and Zoofishan Ayyaz contributed 32 runs each.

After losing their first three wickets, Pakistan struggled to maintain the required run rate as the lower order failed to make significant contributions.

Areesha Ansari and Memoona Khalid scored one run each, while Aqsa Habib made five off 14 deliveries. Fizza Fiaz added nine off eight balls, including one boundary, while Shahar Bano remained unbeaten on eight.

For Bangladesh, Farjana Easmim Medha was the standout bowler, claiming 3/25 in her four overs. Nishita Akter Nishi took two wickets, while Tithi Das Aporna claimed one.

For the unversed, Bangladesh, the table-toppers, will take on Sri Lanka in the fifth fixture of the tournament on Thursday.