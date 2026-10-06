South Africa to make late call on Kagiso Rabada's Test availability

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada reacts during the fourth day of the second Test against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 23, 2025, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. — AFP

DURBAN: South Africa will make a late decision on Kagiso Rabada’s availability for the first Test against Australia, batting coach Ashwell Prince has confirmed.

Rabada has not played competitive cricket since the Indian Premier League in May and recently suffered a hamstring injury during winter training, ruling him out of South Africa’s ODI series last month.

The fast bowler was included in South Africa’s extended 18-man squad for the Australia series, although Tony de Zorzi has since withdrawn after suffering a hamstring problem. Rabada, meanwhile, featured in a two-day intra-squad match on Sunday and Monday and came through the game without any major concerns.

“He came through quite nicely and bowled really well,” Prince said in Durban, where the series begins on Friday. “He’ll continue to be involved in training over the next few days leading up to the match.”

South Africa had initially planned to trim their squad to 15 players but have opted to retain all 17 available players, largely to ensure they have sufficient fast-bowling options.

“From the bowlers’ point of view, domestically there’s T20 cricket going on at the moment, so we feel that they’ll be better served here, where they will bowl more red balls in training,” Prince said.

“And if they’re not in the Test line-up, then they can continue bowling during the Test match in the nets, just to get the loads up.”

Rabada’s lack of recent red-ball cricket remains a key concern. The 31-year-old has not played a Test since South Africa’s tour of Pakistan last October and subsequently missed the series against India with a rib injury. He has also not featured in first-class cricket during that period.

South Africa are therefore keen to ensure Rabada is capable of handling the workload required for Test cricket before naming him in the XI.

“It’s fair to say that he’s obviously not going to be at 100% straight away, but he is looking good,” Prince said. “He will train with the squad for the rest of the week and we will leave the call to be made as late as possible.”

South Africa are also yet to confirm their batting combination, with Prince revealing that the team management has a clear idea of its top six but is not ready to disclose the line-up.

When asked about the No. 3 position, Prince mentioned uncapped batter Marques Ackerman alongside Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder and David Bedingham.

Ackerman could be in contention to make his Test debut on his home ground after impressing in domestic cricket.

“He’s obviously played really well in that position (No. 3) as well, and can bat in that position. We have a very good idea of who’s going to slot in there,” Prince said.

“I’ve always been a fan of his. And to his credit, he’s done what any player who wants to play Test cricket needs to do: bang the door down by weight of runs.”

Prince described Ackerman as an attacking batter who enjoys moving the game forward and praised his experience and performances in domestic cricket.

The Australia series will mark South Africa’s first home Tests since they defeated Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s in June 2025.

South Africa currently sit second in the 2025-27 World Test Championship standings, with 10 Tests remaining in the current cycle — eight at home before January and two away against Sri Lanka.