Hyderabad’s Niaz Stadium set for major revamp as PCB takes over administrative control

A general view of Niaz Stadium in Hyderabad on July 21, 2011. — AFP

HYDERABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken over the administrative management of Hyderabad’s historic Niaz Stadium for 20 years, with Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sumair Syed announcing plans to upgrade the venue and restore it as a major cricketing centre.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the handover, Sumair said Hyderabad would be included in the country’s broader sporting activities, with the PCB planning to introduce international-standard facilities at the stadium.

“We intend to install floodlights, while all facilities required to meet international standards will be introduced,” he said.

The PCB will immediately begin work on the ground and pitch, with efforts aimed at making the venue suitable for major domestic and international fixtures.

Sumair said the board would try to stage at least one Pakistan Super League (PSL) match at Niaz Stadium during PSL 12, while several games could be held there in PSL 13.

The PCB official also announced plans to establish a regional cricket academy in Hyderabad from January or February. The academy will have coaches and physiotherapists to support the development of young cricketers.

“First-class cricket will also be introduced here,” Sumair said, adding that regular matches would help restore Niaz Stadium’s atmosphere and prominence.

Hyderabad Mayor Kashif Shoro said the city had produced several cricketers who represented Pakistan and brought pride to the country.

“This ground has been fortunate because Pakistan have never lost here,” Shoro said, adding that the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) had maintained the stadium despite limited resources and continued efforts to organise matches.

“God willing, the stadium will regain its former glory,” the mayor added.

Under the agreement between the PCB and HMC, the board will pay the civic body a monthly rent of Rs10,000, while HMC will receive 20% of the stadium’s gate-ticket revenue. Ownership will remain with HMC, while the PCB will have full administrative control, including commercial and broadcasting rights.

The agreement requires the PCB to upgrade Niaz Stadium to international standards, enabling it to host international, first-class and PSL matches.

Established in 1959, Niaz Stadium has a seating capacity of around 15,000 spectators. It hosted first-class cricket in 1962 and staged its maiden Test during the 1972-73 season, when Pakistan drew with England.

It later hosted four more Tests, including the 1,000th Test in cricket history between Pakistan and New Zealand.

The venue also hosted a 1987 World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which Pakistan won before a capacity crowd.

However, inadequate facilities and accommodation issues gradually affected its international status. Its last ODI was played during the 1997-98 season.

The PCB upgraded the stadium in 2007, paving the way for an ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in January 2008, ending a decade-long wait for international cricket in Hyderabad.

The ground remained under PCB management for 11 years before the Qasimabad Municipal Committee revoked the memorandum of understanding on April 2, 2018, and took back control.