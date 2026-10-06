PCB opens ticket sales for Pakistan's T20I series against Sri Lanka

Cricket fans watch PSL 10 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 19, 2025. — X/@thePSLt20

RAWALPINDI: Online and physical ticket sales for Pakistan’s highly anticipated three-match home T20I series against Sri Lanka have gone live, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Tuesday.

According to the details, tickets for the series can be purchased through the website of a private courier service, which has been appointed as the tournament’s official ticketing partner.

The Green Shirts’ busy home season will begin with the three-match T20I series, with all three fixtures scheduled to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on 9, 11 and 13 October.

To encourage strong spectator turnout, the PCB has kept ticket prices affordable across all categories.

For the first two T20Is, general tickets will be available for PKR 300, while first-class tickets will cost PKR 500. Premium tickets have been priced at PKR 700, with VIP tickets available for PKR 1,000.

For the third T20I, ticket prices have been reduced further, with general tickets available for PKR 200 and first-class tickets for PKR 400. Premium and VIP enclosure tickets will cost PKR 600 and PKR 800, respectively.

Following the T20I series, Pakistan will feature in a seven-match ODI tri-series involving England and Sri Lanka. The first three matches will be played in Rawalpindi before the tournament moves to Lahore for the remaining league fixtures and the final.

Sri Lanka’s tour marks the team’s first visit to Pakistan for a bilateral short-format series since 2019, when the two sides played a three-match T20I series at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. The visitors dominated the series, completing a 3-0 clean sweep.

Historically, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have faced each other 31 times in T20Is, with Pakistan holding the advantage with 18 victories, while Sri Lanka have won 13 matches.