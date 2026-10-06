Harmanpreet Kaur steps down as India's all-format captain

India women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur looks dejected after the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 28, 2026, in London, England. — ICC

NEW DELHI: Harmanpreet Kaur has stepped down as India’s captain across all three international formats, bringing an end to her tenure after leading the team to their maiden Women’s ODI World Cup title last year.

The 37-year-old announced her decision in an emotional post on Instagram on Tuesday, saying she was leaving the captaincy with the belief that the team was in a strong position and that she was ready to focus on playing the game she loves.

Harmanpreet led India in five Tests, 51 ODIs and 155 T20Is during her captaincy. Her final assignment as skipper came last month when she guided India to their second consecutive gold medal at the Asian Games in Nisshin.

Her decision came a day after she, India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and head coach Amol Muzumdar met BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia in Guwahati to discuss the future roadmap of the women’s team.

“This is not an easy decision,” Harmanpreet wrote. “It carries years of memories, emotions, sacrifices, and moments that will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

She added that she had sacrificed personal ambitions and aspects of her own game for the team, while making difficult decisions as captain with the aim of helping Indian women’s cricket develop.

“I leave the captaincy today with a heart full of emotions, but also with PEACE,” she said. “Because I genuinely believe my team is in a good place. A team with talent, character, belief and a future that I am incredibly excited to watch and be a part of.”

Speculation over a possible change in leadership had intensified in recent months, particularly after India suffered their second consecutive group-stage exit from the T20 World Cup in June.

The selection committee, led by Amita Sharma, was reportedly divided over the leadership question, while Harmanpreet had previously expressed her desire to captain India at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

However, Smriti Mandhana has emerged as the leading candidate to succeed Harmanpreet. The left-handed batter has increasingly demonstrated her leadership credentials, having guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to WPL titles in 2024 and 2026.

Harmanpreet first captained India in T20Is in 2012 before becoming a serious contender for the full-time leadership role following India's group-stage exit from the 2016 T20 World Cup on home soil.

She eventually succeeded Mithali Raj as India's full-time T20I captain in 2018 and led the team to the semi-finals of that year's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean. India subsequently finished runners-up under her leadership at the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Despite relinquishing the India captaincy, Harmanpreet is expected to continue playing in the shortest format. She is also set to lead Mumbai Indians in the upcoming Women's Premier League season as the franchise targets a third WPL title.