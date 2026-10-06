Mohammad Amir wants selectors to give Haris another chance in white-ball cricket

The collage features former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir (left) and young wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris. — AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has backed Mohammad Haris as the best wicketkeeping option for the national team in white-ball cricket, urging the selectors to give the young batter another opportunity.

Amir took to social media platform ‘X’ to highlight Haris’ credentials, saying he believes the right-hander is the best option among Pakistan’s current wicketkeepers in white-ball cricket and that it is time to seriously consider his inclusion.

“I think Haris is the best option among all these keepers for white-ball cricket, so please, now is the time to think about it,” Amir wrote.

Amir’s comments came after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently announced its white-ball squads for the home T20I series against Sri Lanka and the ODI tri-series, which also features England.

Regular white-ball wicketkeepers Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Khan have been left out of the upcoming assignments. Khawaja Nafay has been included in the T20I squad, while Ghazi Ghori and Saad Baig have been selected for the ODI side.

One of the major changes in the squads is the removal of Salman Ali Agha as Pakistan’s T20I captain, as well as his exclusion from the squad. Sahibzada Farhan has been appointed as his successor after leading Pakistan to a silver medal at the 2026 Asian Games, where the team suffered defeat against India in the final.

Top-order batter Babar Azam, pacer Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz and Usman Tariq, along with pacers Ali Raza, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Akif Javed and Ahmed Daniyal, also featured in Pakistan’s Asian Games campaign but have been left out of the squads for the upcoming home assignments.

Haris, meanwhile, made his international debut during Pakistan’s home ODI series against the West Indies in Multan in 2022. The young wicketkeeper-batter has represented Pakistan in six ODIs and 35 T20Is.

His last ODI appearance came against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2023, while his most recent international appearance in the shorter format was against arch-rivals India in Dubai in 2025.