Coco Gauff reports racist abuse after China Open incident

Coco Gauff of the United States competes against Sun Xinran of China during the Women's Singles Round 3 match at the China Open Tennis Tournament 2026 on October 5, 2026. — Reuters

BEIJING: America’s Coco Gauff said she was subjected to racist abuse on social media after an incident during her China Open victory over 16-year-old Chinese player Sun Xinran on Monday.

Gauff was serving at 4-5 in the opening set when Sun believed she had hit a winning shot. However, the American raised her hand to stop the point after noticing a flickering light among the panels around the court.

Gauff recovered to win the next three points and hold serve for 5-5 before taking the set. She then dominated the remainder of the match, dropping only one game to secure a 7-5, 6-1 victory and book her place in the last 16 in Beijing.

The world number four later posted a detailed explanation on X, describing the interruption as "an unfortunate situation" but "out of my control".

She also said Sun had understood what happened and accepted her apology.

Gauff subsequently responded to a reply containing racist language, making clear that criticism did not justify such abuse.

"You can dislike me or disagree about what happened without being racist," Gauff wrote.

"The amount of racist comments/direct messages I've received in the last few hours is insane. Lastly, I'm not a cheater or a thief."

Gauff is not the first women's player to face abuse online. A report in July found that female players had received more than 12,000 abusive social media posts and messages during 2025.

The WTA and World Tennis said "collective action" was needed to make "significant progress" in tackling online abuse.