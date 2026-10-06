France fight back to beat Belgium in Nations League

Andy Diouf of France (C) celebrates with his teammates after winning Belgium during the UEFA Nations League 2026/27 group phase match between France and Belgium at Stade de France on October 5, 2026. — Reuters

PARIS: France came from a goal down to beat Belgium 4-1 in their Nations League Group A1 clash here at the Stade de France on Monday, giving Zinedine Zidane his first home victory as coach.

Belgium took the lead in the 35th minute when Dodi Lukebakio broke through the France defence and calmly finished past debutant goalkeeper Guillaume Restes.

France dominated possession but struggled to create clear chances against Belgium’s deep defensive block, with the hosts failing to score in the first half for an eighth consecutive match.

However, Zidane’s substitutes changed the game after the break. Desire Doue, Rayan Cherki and Michael Olise all came off the bench before turning the match around in the final 15 minutes.

Doue equalised in the 77th minute with a left-footed shot from the edge of the box before Cherki put France ahead four minutes later, converting an Olise cross.

Olise then completed the comeback with two close-range goals, including one in stoppage time, to seal a convincing victory.

Reflecting on their triumph, Zidane praised France’s strong second-half comeback.

"That's football, that's what we love. There were difficulties, but that's part of the game, part of the kinds of matches you can have," Zidane said.

"It's good to put things right, and that's what we did with an extraordinary second half. We were just missing that final few metres in the first half, but then we turned the match around, it was good."

France remain top of the group with 10 points, three ahead of Italy, while Belgium have six and Turkey remain bottom without a point.