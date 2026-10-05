Inside story of Mohammad Rizwan's appearance before NCCIA in Lahore emerges

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed on day three of the first Test match against England at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds, northern England, on August 21, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: Details surrounding Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan’s appearance before the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Lahore have emerged, with sources describing the inquiry as brief and conducted in a cordial atmosphere.

According to sources, Rizwan waited for nearly two hours before the inquiry formally began. The questioning itself was relatively short and focused mainly on the use of his mobile phone.

Sources said Rizwan’s mobile phone has not yet been returned to him as the device was sent for forensic examination. During the proceedings, the wicketkeeper raised several questions, but officials did not provide immediate answers and indicated that responses would be given at a later stage.

The former Pakistan captain could also be summoned again if required as the investigation progresses. Despite the circumstances, sources described the overall atmosphere during the inquiry as pleasant and cordial.

The development follows Rizwan’s confirmation that he would appear before the NCCIA on October 2 in connection with the ongoing inquiry.

In his third letter to the agency, a copy of which was available with Geo News, Rizwan confirmed his appearance while seeking clarification about the allegations and scope of the investigation.

Rizwan said the first notice contained allegations relating to online betting and gambling, while court proceedings referred to an electronic fraud provision under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016. He asked whether the inquiry was still related to betting or gambling and sought details of the specific PECA provisions applicable to the case.

He also asked whether the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit or any other cricketing body had been informed about the inquiry or contacted by the NCCIA.

Rizwan further raised concerns about the continued retention of his mobile phone. He said he had handed over the device and provided its password during his initial appearance in England, after which it was opened and examined again in his presence.

According to Rizwan, he had not received a seizure receipt, warrant, custody record or any written explanation regarding the phone’s continued retention. He requested that the forensic examination be completed without delay and the device returned.

Nevertheless, Rizwan assured the agency of his willingness to fully cooperate with any lawful investigation.

The latest development follows a second NCCIA notice summoning the 34-year-old for October 2 in an inquiry concerning alleged dressing-room leaks during the England series.

The notice directed him to appear in person at 3pm and warned that failure to do so would be treated as an indication that he had nothing to present in his defence.