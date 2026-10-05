An undated photo of John Fury (left) and his son Tyson Fury. — Reuters

John Fury is firm in his stance of not watching his son Tyson fight with long-time rival Anthony Joshua.

Fury and Joshua are scheduled to fight at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on December 11th, with tickets due to go on sale on October 9th.

At one stage, the showdown, which took a decade in the making, was headed to Madison Square Garden in New York; Fury agreed to fight in the US, but Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn refused, and the bout returned to British shores.

It is dubbed to be the biggest fight of Fury’s career in terms of viewership and commercial value, as the fight will be streamed live globally on Netflix.

Fury’s weather Jone wanted his son to retire from professional boxing years ago and since then their relationship has not been normal.

John explained to Playbook Boxing: "I'll be honest with you, no. No I won't be attending.

"Let me tell you, you have more chance of seeing a cow fly than me bothering with it

"I don't like the people in it, and I know accidents can happen. I'm not involved, so I don't want to go to the fight.”

Tyson Fury’s father added that he will wait for someone to tell him the result, and that it would not be a good decision to go to the match.

"I'll be doing what his mother does. I'll wait for somebody to tell me who wins the fight,” John said.

"I don't need validation to go to a boxing match and sit there and be an absolute spare [expletive deleted] at the wedding."

John has made it clear he has not been impressed with the Fury's training setup, including for his two defeats to Oleksandr Usyk.